Chef embraces the hybrid cuisine of the borderlands

  • By Nick Phillips • Nogales International
  • Updated

For Minerva Orduño Rincón, who grew up in Hermosillo, Sonora and lived in Spain and Michigan before settling in Tempe, Ariz., crafting dishes that blend Mexican and U.S. cuisine feels natural.

Fireworks display sparks fires near Fleischer Park

  • Nogales International
  • Updated

Fires broke out behind the hills of Fleischer Park on Thursday night, while community members brought their Fourth of July festivities to an end with the annual fireworks display.

County provides office for ADEQ employee

An employee of the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality will soon move into a new office at the Santa Cruz County Complex to keep a closer eye on local environmental issues.

County, SCVUSD to share communications specialist

The Santa Cruz County government now counts on the services of a communications specialist to help keep the community up to date on official information after the board of supervisors approved a cost-sharing agreement with the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.

Nogales wins grueling 8-10 district tournament

  • Updated

It took seven trips back and forth to Douglas during an eight-day stretch, but the Nogales 8-10 Little League All-Stars finally captured the Arizona District 8 tournament title last Wednesday, defeating the host team 7-5.

Cocina comercial enseña a cocinar a niños de Patagonia

Mientras varios adolescentes se reunían en la sala de estar y en el comedor de Patagonia Youth Enrichment Center (PYEC), un grupo de jóvenes se mantenían ocupados y entretenidos en la cocina, encantados por la sensación del pollo crudo y viscoso.

Juicio atrasado por exámenes de ADN

Un juez concedió la solicitud de un fiscal del condado para extender el juicio a un hombre acusado de agredir sexualmente a una mujer indocumentada después de que el laboratorio de delitos no pudo entregar a tiempo los resultados completos del ADN.

Kids are chemists at UA Pharm Camp

Thirty middle school students from Santa Cruz County spent five days participating in hands-on activities and field trips meant to introduce them to various health care professions and provide a behind-the-scenes look at how pharmacies work.

