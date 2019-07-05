Nogales’ city manager tendered his resignation last Wednesday, the same day that a city council meeting exposed divisions among the councilmembers about the manager’s future at city hall.
Disagreement over the use of a recently restored city trolley devolved into personal attacks at last week’s council meeting.
For Minerva Orduño Rincón, who grew up in Hermosillo, Sonora and lived in Spain and Michigan before settling in Tempe, Ariz., crafting dishes that blend Mexican and U.S. cuisine feels natural.
Fires broke out behind the hills of Fleischer Park on Thursday night, while community members brought their Fourth of July festivities to an end with the annual fireworks display.
Santa Cruz County swelled with patriotic spirit on Thursday as people in Nogales, Patagonia and Tubac dressed up in red, white and blue and celebrated Independence Day with parades, picnics and pyrotechnics.
Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez said his department’s officers are trained to de-escalate a wide range of situations before resorting to firing their weapons.
An employee of the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality will soon move into a new office at the Santa Cruz County Complex to keep a closer eye on local environmental issues.
The Santa Cruz County government now counts on the services of a communications specialist to help keep the community up to date on official information after the board of supervisors approved a cost-sharing agreement with the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.
It took seven trips back and forth to Douglas during an eight-day stretch, but the Nogales 8-10 Little League All-Stars finally captured the Arizona District 8 tournament title last Wednesday, defeating the host team 7-5.
Mientras varios adolescentes se reunían en la sala de estar y en el comedor de Patagonia Youth Enrichment Center (PYEC), un grupo de jóvenes se mantenían ocupados y entretenidos en la cocina, encantados por la sensación del pollo crudo y viscoso.
El Esplendor Resort en Río Rico permanece en el mercado después de que una propiedad asociada, Río Rico Golf Club, se vendió en mayo, dijo su propietario.
Un juez concedió la solicitud de un fiscal del condado para extender el juicio a un hombre acusado de agredir sexualmente a una mujer indocumentada después de que el laboratorio de delitos no pudo entregar a tiempo los resultados completos del ADN.
Hay eventos planeados en Nogales, Tubac y Patagonia
Thirty middle school students from Santa Cruz County spent five days participating in hands-on activities and field trips meant to introduce them to various health care professions and provide a behind-the-scenes look at how pharmacies work.
The Santa Cruz County government now counts on the services of a communications specialist to help keep the community up to date on official i…
U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Interstate 19 checkpoint found 33 foreign nationals – including 12 minors and a pregnant woman – inside a swe…
A 47-year-old man died Sunday from injuries he sustained in a fall from the border fence in Nogales, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
Thank you for the article on the erosion control project at Hilltop Gallery.
Nogales is suffering from one of the worst economic downturns in recent memory and what do Mayor Arturo Garino and the Nogales City Council do…
In today’s society of choices, common questions include diet or regular? Strawberry or chocolate? Ford, Chevrolet or Chrysler?
The Canelo Cowboy Church has launched a “Mini Food Bank” in Sonoita to serve as an emergency food source for community members in need.
“An exchange student from Germany came here and she was awesome. She lived with me and she just told me, ‘You have to do it,’ and I was like, ‘OK.’”
“In my family, we say that education is powerful, it’s a powerful tool to have,” said Jesus “Ralphie” Quiroz.
“My favorite class is probably ag class, agriculture science, and I like it because we get to do a lot of hands-on stuff,” said John Hubbell, valedictorian at Patagonia Union High School.
