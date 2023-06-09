During her shift last week, Eva Viveros jostled a container of watermelon, cucumber and jicama – thoroughly coated with lime, chili salt and house-made chamoy.

That Thursday afternoon, June 1, marked the official opening for La Toxica, a snack spot where guests can customize cups of fresh fruit, gummies and spicy chips.

*Gomitas.jpg
Chilitos mangonada

A mangonada at La Toxica.


