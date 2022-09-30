While Michael Massee quietly departed from his role as city attorney, Jose Luis “Joe” Machado was appointed to fill the position during somewhat of a ruckus.
During a special session Wednesday morning, a divided council narrowly approved a two-year contract for Machado, who’s already served two stints as city attorney.
“It’s always good to have these positions filled with people who are competent,” said Anna Montoya, who’s currently serving as deputy and acting city attorney in Massee’s absence.
Machado is set to start on Oct. 12 with a salary of $144,000.
And according to Montoya, it appeared that Mayor Arturo Garino played a principal role in negotiating Machado’s contract – a responsibility not explicitly granted to the mayor in the City Charter.
But the appointment proved to be a divisive issue among council members, some of whom questioned the quick hire.
“I want the public to know, and for it to be on record: I learned about this yesterday,” said Councilwoman Liza Montiel. “Now, the mayor is proposing to tie the hands of the will of the people and the new council by sneaking an issue on the agenda which will also tie the hands for the upcoming city council and mayor.”
The agenda item announcing Machado’s candidacy was made public on Tuesday at 9 a.m. – barely 24 hours before the council’s vote.
Montiel, along with Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr., expressed doubts not over Machado’s credentials, but over the contract itself. The council members pointed to possible liability and financial issues within the document.
“I think that we should have followed a different process,” Gradillas said. “Nothing against Mr. Machado, and I think he’s highly qualified and would do a great job.”
Ultimately, after tense dialogues among the council, Machado’s appointment was approved by a 4-3 vote. Garino, along with Vice-Mayor Esther Melendez-Lopez, Councilman Joe Diaz, and Councilman Saulo Bonilla voted in favor of the hire. Montiel and Gradillas, along with Councilman Hector Bojorquez, voted against.
After a prolonged pause, Garino leaned into his microphone.
“To those of you who voted for Mr. Machado, thank you very much,” he said.
Contract troubles
In some respects, Machado’s contract is clear-cut. The agreement establishes a yearly salary, $144,000, without any option for overtime pay. The document ensures insurance benefits, sick leave and vacation time – standard elements for a city contract.
But, Gradillas pointed out, if Machado is terminated for “any or no reason,” he could receive the remainder of the salary promised on his two-year contract.
In other words, Gradillas speculated, Machado could be fired for cause, and he could still be entitled to a total of $288,000 – the culmination of two years on the job.
“There is this clause that says if he decides to do something bad, and we get rid of him for it, he’s still guaranteed this money,” Gradillas pointed out. “That’s my big concern. And I think we keep giving money away every time somebody leaves.”
For her part, Montiel questioned another clause in the contract. While one paragraph of the document ensures a two-year period of employment, another section states that Machado could be terminated with a 60-day notice.
“Which one of these two provisions governs the contract? I don’t know,” Montiel said.
Turning to Montoya, who'd reportedly drawn up the contract, Montiel asked whether the language of the document could cause litigation in the event that Machado were fired.
“I hate to be so vague, but everything can go to litigation,” Montoya responded. “He could file a lawsuit. But that can happen with anybody.”
“Why can’t we write a contract for the remaining time in the administration?” asked Montiel, referencing the three months left in Garino’s term.
“You can’t write away liability,” Montoya responded.
“That’s your opinion,” Montiel said.
“And it’s a legal opinion, Ms. Montiel,” said Montoya. “Because you’re married to an attorney doesn’t mean that you are one.”
Ultimately, Montoya asserted that it would be best to appoint someone immediately. Pointing to vacant positions in the County Attorney’s Office, she noted that hiring a municipal attorney could turn into a difficult search.
“Municipal attorneys don’t grow on trees,” she added.
(In 2019, Massee was among seven candidates who applied for the city attorney’s position, though he was the only applicant to be interviewed for the job.)
A new administration
In three months, Mayor-elect Jorge Maldonado will take office, along with a new city council. Three council seats – those of Melendez-Lopez, Diaz and Bojorquez – are up for re-election, though all incumbents are running for another term.
The new council will be decided by voters in November.
Montiel questioned whether Machado’s sudden appointment was an attempt to undermine the coming administration.
Despite the pending shift in government, Garino emphasized that his term was not over – yet.
“We’re here because (of) the will of the people. And the will of this council is to appoint a city attorney right now. There’s three months left in this administration,” he said. “My administration.”
Pointing directly to Maldonado, who was sitting in on the meeting, Garino urged the mayor-elect to keep Machado as city attorney.
“Because it’d be the best thing you’re going to do,” he said. “Because (Machado) knows exactly what to do, and he’ll help you.”
A decades-long history
Since the 1980s, Machado has completed several stints as a lawyer for local government. Between 1985 and 1992, he served as Santa Cruz County Attorney. After, he began a term as Nogales City Attorney during the Marco Lopez administration, though he was fired by a 4-3 council vote in 2003.
Later, he officially filled the city attorney post once again in 2010. In 2017, he received a 60-day termination notice after a 4-3 vote led by then-mayor John Doyle.
Doyle’s call to fire Machado brought about confusion and objection from the council. At the time, the city was engulfed in a legal battle concerning ownership of the International Outfall Interceptor, or IOI – the binational sewer line that stretches from Sonora into Nogales, Ariz.
Speaking in favor of Machado’s appointment, Garino noted the attorney’s years of experience with the city.
“Mr. Machado walks into City Hall, I mean, prepared,” Garino said. “He prepared the majority of the work that Mr. Massee was working on when it came to the IOI.”
More recently, Machado applied to serve as Sahuarita Town Attorney. He and Massee were both finalists in the job search, though Sahuarita ultimately chose to hire a Scottsdale-based law firm earlier this month.