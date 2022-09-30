Garino angry

Mayor Arturo Garino speaks during a study session.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

While Michael Massee quietly departed from his role as city attorney, Jose Luis “Joe” Machado was appointed to fill the position during somewhat of a ruckus.

During a special session Wednesday morning, a divided council narrowly approved a two-year contract for Machado, who’s already served two stints as city attorney.

Joe Machado

Joe Machado.
Diaz looking dead inside

Councilman Joe Diaz looks on during a study session Wednesday.


Tags

Load comments