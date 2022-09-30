Anne Doan

Age: 72

How long have you lived in the district? I was born here on Noon Street, educated here and returned to work in the public schools here. I bought a home here over 30 years ago and have come to retire in my lovely home.

Education/military: B.A. in elementary education from Arizona State University; M.A. in bilingual education from the University of Arizona; and ABD in educational leadership at Northern Arizona University.

Current employment: I have been retired since 2016, though I am working part-time for Alfredo Velazquez, county superintendent of schools, to create a mobile library (a Santa Cruzer) and enhance literacy throughout the county.

Current community organizations/activities: Nogales Santa Cruz Public Library Fan; committee member, Nogales Santa Cruz Public Library Centennial Celebration in 2023; active in voter registration; election poll observer.

Learn more: I walk my dog every morning in downtown Nogales between 5 and 6 a.m., and I invite anyone to join me. Ask educators throughout the community, from superintendents to those working in maintenance and landscaping. My phone number is in the phone book.