Anne Doan

NUSD candidate Anne Doan

Two seats on the five-member governing board of the Nogales Unified School District are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 general election, and four candidates are in the running.

They are: Anne Doan, Patty Muñozcano, James B. Manson and incumbent Robert Rojas. Board member Marcelino Varona, Jr. is not running for re-election after serving three consecutive terms.



Tags

Load comments