Two seats on the five-member governing board of the Nogales Unified School District are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 general election, and four candidates are in the running.
They are: Anne Doan, Patty Muñozcano, James B. Manson and incumbent Robert Rojas. Board member Marcelino Varona, Jr. is not running for re-election after serving three consecutive terms.
The two winners will join holdover board members Cesar Lopez, Greg Lucero and Manuel Ruiz, whose terms are up in 2024. NUSD board members are elected to four-year terms. School board elections are nonpartisan.
The Nogales International sent each of the four candidates a questionnaire and asked them to return it along with a headshot photo. Their submissions are included on the following pages. Candidates were given a 125-word limit for each answer, and some answers may have been edited for length, style and/or clarity.
Why did you decide to run for NUSD governing board, and what do you think you’ll be able to contribute if elected?
I believe that school boards should have members who understand public education, care about those working in public schools, love the Nogales community and want the best for children and families. NUSD board members should understand the superpowers of those that live on the U.S.-Mexico border, graduate from high school in Nogales and help make decisions to improve the quality of life of the entire community.
What’s something you think NUSD and its schools do especially well? What’s something that needs improvement?
NUSD administrators, teachers and staff work endlessly to educate young people, and have incredible parent participation compared to other districts in Arizona. NUSD does not give up on any student; they counteract the effects of poverty. About 90 percent of NUSD families are working poor. NUSD gives hope to all families that their child will have a better life; they work together to create opportunities.
More than 90 percent of NUSD students graduate from high school. NUSD must improve teacher salaries. Because of our demographics, NUSD trains teachers and administrators to succeed, and other districts pull them away for a better salary.
In 2019, NUSD leadership successfully asked voters to increase and extend a budget override to help pay for school programs and compensation for teachers and classified staff. How do you feel about asking property taxpayers to contribute more to local schools, either through budget overrides or issuing capital improvement bonds?
There is no other way to extend the meager budget the State of Arizona sends to Nogales than by budget overrides or issuing capital improvement bonds, unless we elect governors and lawmakers who support public education.
Property owners pay for state government officials that don’t support public education. With supportive lawmakers, school districts will not have to request additional monies to do their very best for children. The COVID pandemic taught us how expensive it is to feed and educate young people when schools and libraries are closed – vote wisely. It truly took a village to educate a child during the pandemic. Public schools educate every child that reaches their doors, and it’s not cheap.
What strategies should NUSD pursue to retain/attract teachers and staff?
They should hire the best principals, since principals set the atmosphere of each school. NUSD should create opportunities for people in the community to become teachers without leaving them with a student loan debt that is hard to repay on a teacher’s salary. NUSD should offer meaningful training that is focused on individual teacher needs and interests. Teacher retention must be the main focus of board decisions.
If budget cuts were necessary, what’s an area you think the district might look at to cut spending?
NUSD has older buildings that are kept up beautifully; the maintenance and landscapers create miracles with what they have to work with. The food offered to students has always been quality, nutritious, and delicious – for the most part. The bus service is caring, safe and responsible. Some of these services are contracted and vital. Some classrooms have more students than teachers should have in order to meet the needs of all their students.
As a life-long educator, I believe that instead of thinking of cutting funding, monies have to be found to enhance the education program. NUSD needs a good grant-writer who can bring in more money to support teachers without weighing down teachers.
Is there anything else you’d like to say about yourself, NUSD or public education in general?
The United States’ democracy depends on public education. Public school educators do not turn their backs on any student, family or problem. I believe that public education is what has ensured Nogales students are now – and always have been – all over the world, and are working and have worked in all levels of national and international business, government, the arts and the sciences.
The Nogales community believes that education is what moves children and families from working poor to middle class to affluence. Public education creates opportunities that a community like Nogales take advantage of, support and celebrate.