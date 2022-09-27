Kindergarten student Lennon Sene celebrated his 6th birthday over the weekend – by holding a solo exhibition of his own photography at La Línea Art Studio.

Lennon Sene works on a painting at his birthday party at La Línea Art Studio. Two of his original photographs – shot, edited and titled by the young artist – can be seen on the gallery wall.

Lennon, who started snapping photos as a toddler, documents his family, friends, toys, and other facets of everyday life using his mother’s iPhone. Then, he edits. 

Guests browse Lennon Sene’s photography exhibit – held in conjunction with his 6th birthday party at La Linea Art Studio on Morley Avenue.
Guests browse 5-year-old Lennon Sene’s photography at La Linea art gallery.
Party guests work on paintings and papel picado at Lennon Sene’s 6th birthday party and photography exhibition.
Lennon Sene (left) poses with party guests throughout his solo photography exhibition at La Linea Art Studio.


