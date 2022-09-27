Kindergarten student Lennon Sene celebrated his 6th birthday over the weekend – by holding a solo exhibition of his own photography at La Línea Art Studio.
Lennon, who started snapping photos as a toddler, documents his family, friends, toys, and other facets of everyday life using his mother’s iPhone. Then, he edits.
As the gallery on Morley Avenue buzzed with activity Saturday, Lennon beamed at one of his framed works – a close-up shot of his mother and brother.
"This one," he exclaimed, when asked if he had a favorite.
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sene family was often cooped up indoors – or sometimes, they’d take advantage of nature by heading to Tumacácori and organizing outdoor picnics. During that period of uncertainty, his parents said, Lennon began his stint with photography.
As her son continued his artistic aspirations, Briana Sene got into the habit of looking through his shots – something that allowed her to get a glimpse of his perspective.
“My favorite part of the day was at night, when he was in bed, already asleep,” she said. “I’d have a minute to myself, and just see what he saw.”
Evan Kory of La Línea, who's known Lennon since he was born, described a sense of awe at the child's photographic eye.
“What was very touching was to see that very clear perspective of a child, through the lens,” said Kory.
Lennon’s work is on display at La Línea through Sept. 28, when the gallery will host an open studio night beginning at 6 p.m. The framed prints are on sale; any proceeds will go to the gallery, his parents said, to fund a future exhibit for another young artist.
"All kids are naturally creative. And as we grow up, I think that diminishes over time," Kory said. "So it's important, when they're young, to tap into that. And to encourage them to be creative, and celebrate what they find interesting in the world."