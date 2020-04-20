The U.S. Border Patrol says its agents arrested five people following a pursuit last week that started in Eastern Santa Cruz County and ended in Rio Rico.
The incident began around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, when agents observed a 2014 Audi Q5 near the border in a remote area south of Sonoita, the Border Patrol said in a news release.
A records checks revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen.
“As agents attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to yield, leading to a pursuit that concluded at a gas station in Rio Rico,” the news release said. “The vehicle’s driver fled into the gas station while its four passengers ran into a nearby wooded area.”
All five were arrested without further incident, the Border Patrol said.
The driver, a U.S. citizen, was turned over to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, along with the vehicle. The passengers, all undocumented, were returned to Mexico.