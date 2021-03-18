Despite chatter about a possible reopening and an apparent request from the Mexican government to loosen travel restrictions, the Department of Homeland Security announced on Thursday that the restrictions at U.S. ports of entry with Mexico and Canada will be extended for another month, through April 21.
In response, the Mexican government, which had reportedly wanted the U.S. to end the restrictions along the local stretch of border, said it would impose travel limits of its own starting Friday.
It will be the 13th month of border travel restrictions on the U.S. side, which apply to “non-essential” travel and which were first implemented nearly a year ago, on March 21, 2020.
“To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, and in coordination with our partners in Canada and Mexico, the United States is extending the restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders through April 21, while ensuring continued flows of essential trade and travel,” DHS wrote in a tweet posted Thursday morning.
The restrictions generally permit U.S. citizens and permanent residents to cross the border, as well as visa-holders crossing for “essential” purposes such as work or to receive medical treatment, but blocks those with tourist visas. That has had a major impact on the Nogales area, disrupting not only familial and cultural ties to Mexico, but also preventing the crossing of large numbers of Sonoran shoppers who contribute to the local economy.
While the announcement means travelers aren’t likely to see any big changes at local ports of entry, the diplomatic dance surrounding the announcement took a different shape this time around.
Previously, when the countries announced another extension of the travel restrictions, the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE) would tweet the news first, saying that Mexico had “suggested” another extension to the United States. Nonetheless, Mexico never imposed any travel restrictions of its own on travelers headed into the country.
DHS typically followed up with its own tweet shortly after, confirming the extension.
But this Tuesday, Mexican media reported that Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard planned to ask the United States to loosen the travel restrictions at the U.S.-Sonora border, since Sonora had reached the “green light,” or low risk classification.
That only heightened speculation set off by a statement earlier this month from Kiko Munro, mayor of Puerto Peñasco, Sonora (also known as Rocky Point). In a March 4 tweet, Munro said there was a “high probability” the travel restrictions would be lifted later in the month, citing information he said he received from Peter Bachelier, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s port director in Lukeville, Ariz.
Then, on Thursday morning, DHS announced that the U.S. border travel restrictions would go on as usual for another month. That dashed the hopes of Sonora residents who’d been hoping to cross the border freely once again in Ambos Nogales, and raised questions about what conversations the two countries had had behind the scenes.
Shortly after, Mexico’s SRE confirmed the news, without any comment on who suggested the extension this time. And, SRE added in its own tweet, Mexico planned to implement “restrictions on land travel for non-essential activities at its northern and southern borders.”
SRE didn’t add any details about the country’s planned restrictions, apparently set to take effect on Friday, March 19.
Mexico’s federal government has not previously imposed any restrictions on U.S. citizens crossing the border into Mexican territory, other than a brief period around the July 4, 2020 holiday when officials in Sonora imposed their own temporary ban on non-essential cross-border traffic.
Still, that effort was slow to take shape – checkpoints enforcing the restrictions weren’t fully functional until July 4, after most Mexico-bound holiday travelers had already crossed from the United States, and the ban was put on hold “until further notice” on July 7.