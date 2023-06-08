The Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control, currently located on 1388 N. Hohokam Dr., is looking to expand its operations to an old building down the street at the former county juvenile detention center.
Santa Cruz County’s Animal Control unit is moving forward in its effort to establish a new – and considerably larger – facility. For now, animal control staff are eyeing the old juvenile detention center on Hohokam Drive, which would be remodeled through a potentially multi-million dollar project.
According to Lt. Jose Peña, the center’s top officer, animal control has secured two potential appropriations from congressional members.
U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, Peña said, has set aside an appropriation of $540,000 for the new facility, while Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has established an appropriation of $1.5 million.
Those numbers, Peña said, are not set in stone, and could be whittled down. Still, it marks a definitive step forward for animal control, which has launched a fundraising campaign for the new center.
For more than three decades, animal control has operated out of the same facility on Hohokam Drive, which contains only 20 kennels for dogs and cats.
“We’ve outgrown that facility a long time ago,” Peña told the Nogales City Council during Wednesday’s meeting. “We don’t have room. We have to sacrifice animals because of that, and that’s not right.”
Already, animal control has established plans for the new layout of the center, and the department is working with an architect who contributed to the design of the Southern Arizona Humane Society in Tucson, Peña said.
The new facility, Peña said, would include approximately 47 total kennels. Twenty-one of those kennels, he added, would allow animals to move both indoors and outdoors – something not offered at the current facility.
“We want to make sure this facility is state-of-the art,” Peña said, “and we have so many new things for our community so they can go and adopt animals, and we can keep these animals for longer periods of time.”
‘Little Amal’ to walk through Nogales
An international art project meant to raise awareness for migrant and human rights will be making an appearance in Nogales this fall. Little Amal, a 12-foot-puppet modeled after a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, will embark on a walk across America – and, according to organizers, she’ll be making a stop in Santa Cruz County.
According to a news release sent to the NI, Amal’s “walk” across America will begin in Boston and end in San Diego; she’ll arrive in Nogales on Oct. 27, making a stop in Tucson the following day. In each community, organizers plan to work with local artists and performers, stringing together what’s considered one of the largest free art festivals in national history.
“This is a really exciting opportunity for this community,” said Aissa Huerta of La Linea Art Studio, who introduced the concept to city council members Wednesday evening.
According to Huerta, the organizers hope to present Amal in downtown Nogales on Morley Avenue and International Street, coordinating with local schools to incorporate student performances.
“It’s just a limited time that she will be here, but the impact is really significant,” Huerta added.
CDBG application to focus on Camino del Sol, Marina, Ellis
The City of Nogales voted on Wednesday to submit an application for Community Development Block Grant funds – a federal program that provides support for certain housing, infrastructure, and relief projects.
The application will attempt to secure funds for repairs along Camino del Sol, Marina Street and Ellis Street, per city staff recommendations. Already, the city has been pursuing water and sewage renovations along the corridor, according to Acting City Manager Roy Bermudez.
“This will finish that project out, with the paving, and be completely 100-percent done,” he said.
The CDBG program has several requirements: It must benefit a certain percentage of low-to-moderate income residents, can be used to eliminate structural blight within a community, or can be applied to disaster relief.
In the past, CDBG funds have been allocated to infrastructure repairs along McNab Drive and Noon Street, among others.
At a previous hearing this year, the council considered several potential targets for future repairs, including West Street, Anthony Drive and Pajarito Street.