Santa Cruz County’s Animal Control unit is moving forward in its effort to establish a new – and considerably larger – facility. For now, animal control staff are eyeing the old juvenile detention center on Hohokam Drive, which would be remodeled through a potentially multi-million dollar project.

According to Lt. Jose Peña, the center’s top officer, animal control has secured two potential appropriations from congressional members.

The Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control, currently located on 1388 N. Hohokam Dr., is looking to expand its operations to an old building down the street at the former county juvenile detention center.


