An infestation of bedbugs has temporarily has temporarily shut down the Santa Cruz County Courthouse.
In a news release, the county government said the Health Services Department and a pest control company responded to a possible infestation of Cimex lectularius – a blood-feeding parasite whose primary host is humans – in areas of the building. A professional extermination was conducted and the courts building was closed Thursday afternoon.
The county said the building will remain closed on Friday, June 2, pending a secondary inspection. Plans call for a re-opening on Monday, June 5.
Meeting to discuss expansion of Sonora sewage plant
A representative of the North American Development Bank will be at a public meeting in Tubac to discuss the expected local impacts from the planned expansion of the Los Alisos wastewater treatment plant in Nogales, Sonora.
The meeting of the Southeast Arizona Citizens Forum of the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (USIBWC) is set to run 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 at the Tubac Community Center, 50 Bridge Rd.
According to a meeting agenda, Andrés Rangel, associate director of the North American Development Bank, will talk about how the proposed expansion at Los Alisos is expected to reduce the amount of wastewater that currently flows across the border and into Santa Cruz County. He'll also offer a biological assessment of the potential impacts to the Santa Cruz River from the expansion plan.
In addition, Rangel will describe the current situation of the Naco, Sonora wastewater collection system and wastewater treatment plant, which has caused problems across the border in Cochise County.
Anyone who would like to speak during the public comment period of the meeting is asked to sign up by noon on June 8 with Leslie Grijalva at leslie.grijalva@ibwc.gov or (915) 832-4770.
CalPortland seeks to expand operations in Rio Rico
CalPortland is hoping to expand its cement and concrete operation on the west side of Rio Rico, and the Arizona State Mine Inspector is planning a public meeting on the reclamation plan amendment the company has filed as part of the expansion proposal.
According to a copy of the amendment, CalPortland plans to expand the disturbance area of its mining activity to an additional 49 acres to the southwest of its current 300-acre footprint. It also wants to double its maximum pit depth from 50 feet below ground surface to 100 feet.
The reclamation plan that was approved for the operation in 2006 required that the company remove a groundwater well, concrete septic tanks and power infrastructure once the mine is closed. Now, CalPortland wants to amend the plan so the items can be left in place.
The proposal to amend the 2006 reclamation plan was filed with the State Mine Inspector's Office on Sept. 19, 2022, but found to be technically incomplete. Since then, CalPortland has responded to that finding, and now a virtual public meeting on the plan has been scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 6.
Information on how to join the meeting, as well as a link to CalPortlands's revised reclamation plan amendment, can be found at asmi.az.gov/reclamation-public-meetings.
Massee is new attorney/prosecutor at Town of Patagonia
Former Nogales City Attorney Michael Massee has found a new job with the Town of Patagonia, where he’ll return to a position he’s held previously.
A minute entry shows that the Patagonia Town Council briefly went into executive session on May 17 for the stated purpose of interviewing candidates for the position of town attorney/prosecutor. The council then reconvened in open session and voted 4-0 to appoint Massee to the position.
The agenda for a subsequent town council meeting on May 24 included Massee’s swearing-in ceremony. A photo distributed by the Patagonia Regional Times in its newsletter showed Massee being administered his oath of office by Municipal Judge Concepcion Bracamonte.
Massee worked for the City of Nogales in several capacities for 15 years, also providing legal services for the City of Benson and Town of Patagonia during his early career at City Hall. In September 2019, Massee was appointed as Nogales city attorney after serving in the position on an interim basis for several months. His three-year contract was allowed to expire in September 2022.
On March 1, Massee presented the city with a notice of claim, alleging that ex-Mayor Arturo Garino and Councilman Saulo Bonilla conspired to terminate Massee’s employment after he refused to pursue politically motivated legal action against Garino’s rival and current Nogales mayor, Jorge Maldonado. He asked for $260,000 to settle the dispute.
Current Nogales City Attorney Jose Luis Machado said Thursday that the city had not agreed to any settlement with Massee, and the NI was unable to locate any court record showing that he had formally filed suit in the mater.
Grijalva staff to hold hours in Nogales
Staff from the Tucson District Office of U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva will hold office hours in Nogales this month.
Local residents can schedule an appointment for between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, to talk to the congressman’s staff about matters related to federal agencies and programs including Social Security and Medicare; the departments of Education, Labor and Veterans Affairs; U.S. Passport Services; U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; the Internal Revenue Service and the Affordable Care Act.
The office hours will be held at Nogales City Hall, 777 N. Grand Ave. Contact Josie Medina at (520) 622-6788 or josie.medina@mail.house.gov to make an appointment.