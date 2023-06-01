Courthouse

The Santa Cruz County courthouse in Nogales.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

An infestation of bedbugs has temporarily has temporarily shut down the Santa Cruz County Courthouse.

In a news release, the county government said the Health Services Department and a pest control company responded to a possible infestation of Cimex lectularius – a blood-feeding parasite whose primary host is humans – in areas of the building. A professional extermination was conducted and the courts building was closed Thursday afternoon.



Tags

Load comments