By Genesis Lara, Sept. 15
One evening in early September, twins Carmen and Luz Serrano rested and chatted along the sidewalk near Karam Park, their matching new bikes standing in front of them as they enjoyed the last minutes of daylight and the comfortably warm weather brought on by sundown.
Across the street, three female neighbors talked and laughed as they walked their two dogs past closed and vacant storefronts on the first block of Morley Avenue before looping north to complete their daily exercise routine on Grand Avenue.
“We used to go to the old Nogales High School. We would just walk,” Carmen Serrano said, referring to the Pierson High School field that was temporarily closed earlier this year due to the COVID- 19 pandemic. After growing tired of social distancing inside their Nogales home, the two sisters bought a pair of bikes and headed down to Morley.
The bicycling sisters and the dog-walking neighbors weren’t the only ones who discovered the recreational possibilities of the Morley Avenue commercial area, which became considerably more tranquil after U.S. travel restrictions blocked many Sonoran shoppers from crossing the border.
“The only movement you would normally find here are people from Sonora, but they can’t cross the border anymore. Everything is closed now,” one woman said. “But if you come in the evenings now, you see kids on their bikes, families walking, people walking their dogs.”
By Nick Phillips, Sept. 15
More than a month into the 2020-2021 school year, students at nearly all schools across Santa Cruz County continued to learn online, putting a strain on students, families and teachers. But a pair of private Catholic schools in the community faced additional challenges.
For one, both Lourdes and Sacred Heart Catholic schools serve a large number of students who, in normal times, live in Sonora and cross the border to attend classes in Arizona. The pandemic-related travel restrictions in effect at the U.S.-Mexico border complicated that routine beginning in the spring, said Lourdes Principal Sandra Contreras.
In addition, both Nogales Catholic schools saw enrollment drop. That was part of a long-term trend of declining enrollment at Catholic schools across the country, and a short-term hit that caused some Catholic schools in other cities to shut their doors for good in 2020.
In part, that’s because private education looks less appealing when classes are all online.
“It’s been hard, but at the same time, there’s nothing we can do” about the challenges, Contreras said.
By Nick Phillips, Sept. 29
A stone’s throw from the U.S.-Mexico border, a few miles east of Ambos Nogales, a cluster of crosses and grave sites rises out of the Sonoran desert. There are a few concrete tombs and some weathered metal crosses marking interments, but most of the approximately 70 graves aren’t more than a pile of rocks, with any identifying markers long washed away.
A short distance south of the graveyard stand the ruins of a pair of adobe-brick buildings. The rural community of Mascareñas, more than two miles away, is the closest modern-day settlement.
Sometimes called the Panteon de los Chinos or Cementerio de los Chinos (the Chinese cemetery), the graveyard points to a little-known part of local history: the first wave of Chinese migration to northern Sonora, which began around the turn of the 20th century.
“It’s an almost-forgotten cemetery,” said longtime Nogales, Sonora journalist and writer Julio Cesar Sarmiento. “There are very few people that know about it. Too few.”
This story saw reporter Nick Phillips step briefly away from the coronavirus pandemic to show how the cemetery serves as a reminder of the contributions made and hardships faced by Chinese immigrants in the area, as well as the fortitude of some members of the community who managed to survive the xenophobia and violence directed at them in the first decades of the 20th century.
By Nick Phillips, Oct. 6
Anthony Verdugo Moreno, an 8-year-old Nogalian who’s been diagnosed with multiple learning disabilities and social anxiety, still takes mainstream classes, in addition to receiving extra attention from special education specialists. But the third-grader at Lincoln Elementary School wasn’t thriving in his online classroom during the pandemic.
“He’s gotten really frustrated,” said his mother, Yoquebet Moreno. “Sometimes he’s even cried.”
As it did for all school-age children, the COVID-19 pandemic threw old routines out the window. But the transition to online learning has presented unique challenges for students with special needs.
There’s “a big gap between a non-disabled student and a disabled student, when it comes to learning on the computer,” said Maria Scholnick, who founded the Santa Cruz Parent Love Connection, a group for local parents of special needs children.
With students learning at home, parents said they had been called on more often to help with schoolwork, something that’s more difficult for students with special needs.
By Genesis Lara, Oct. 27
Plaza Pesqueira, located in Nogales, Sonora on the first block south of the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry, is filled with pharmacies and dental clinics that cater in significant part to U.S. tourists who travel to Mexico in search of less expensive dental services and medication. But since the coronavirus pandemic hit the area in March, the businesses that once thrived from medical tourism have taken big hits.
Part of that loss of business, people working at the establishments said, is due to the public’s fear of traveling during a pandemic. But they also pointed to a misunderstanding of the cross-border travel restrictions that the U.S. government put in place to stem the spread of the virus.
“A lot of people definitely stopped coming here over fear of contagion,” said Monica Orozco, an employee at Green Valley’s Pharmacy, whose name is a nod to the retirement community 45 minutes north of the border. “It also happened that a lot of people had the wrong information and they believed that the border was entirely closed.”
Since March, Orozco said, sales at the pharmacy had dropped between 50 and 60 percent.
By Nick Phillips, Oct. 30
In a letter dated Oct. 13 and posted online, Kenny Hayes, the superintendent of Patagonia’s public schools, told the community that a student at Patagonia Union High School had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the district learned of the test that day. On Oct. 15, Hayes said in a Facebook live broadcast that PUHS would temporarily shut down its hybrid learning program after learning of another positive test a day after the first.
In contrast, when asked if there had been any positive tests among students, faculty or staff at the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District since it launched its hybrid learning program, an SCVUSD spokeswoman said the district wouldn’t release that information itself, and deferred to county officials.
As schools resumed in-person instruction, many parents wanted detailed, up-to-date information on COVID-19 infections on campus to help them decide whether to enroll or remove their students from hybrid learning programs. Meanwhile, community members concerned about the potential for wider outbreaks also had an interest in knowing what’s happening at the schools.
However, the difference in transparency regarding COVID-19 at Santa Cruz County school districts illustrated the leeway given to individual districts regarding how much information they disclosed to parents and the community at large.
It also highlighted the tension that school districts faced between giving their communities information about the virus’ spread, and protecting individual privacy.
By Genesis Lara, Oct. 30
Some families in Nogales, Sonora decided to gather at the city’s cemeteries in the days leading up to Día de los Muertos – normally celebrated on the first two days of November – after the municipal government announced that it would close all cemeteries from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 to avoid large gatherings and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“Just as I always visited her in life, I have to visit her here, too,” Nohemi Morales said as she chatted with a friend beside her mother’s grave on Oct. 28. She said her family planned the early visit after the city announced the cemetery closures.
Normally, during the run- up to Día de los Muertos in Nogales, Sonora, large crowds pack Calle Reforma, a street that provides access to several cemeteries, to either hold family gatherings at their loved ones’ graves or to simply stroll through the dozens of food and flower stands that are typically set up along the sidewalk for the festivities.
But this year, families kept their visits quieter and shorter, and the out-of-town street vendors steered away from the city after the municipal government also cancelled the so-called Feria del Hueso, or “Fair of Bones,” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Nick Phillips, Nov. 13
Home construction was still growing in Santa Cruz County in 2020, with the county issuing permits to build more than 150 new homes in the first 10 months of the year.
It was one of the few bright spots for local business, as many industries were hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak. And, while the pandemic reshaped homebuilding markets across the country, local builders said that the demand for houses in Santa Cruz County was largely the continuation of longer-term trends.
“Everybody is swamped with work,” said Tiburcio Bazua, whose contracting firm Bazua Builders was working on approximately 15 homes in the local area, primarily in Rio Rico. He added a moment later: “Not swamped, extremely swamped!”
Through the month of October, the county has issued 154 building permits in 2020. That number has already surpassed the 147 that were issued in all of 2019, which was the highest number since 2008.
More than 100 of those were issued for residential properties in Rio Rico, which has seen the most growth in recent years.
By Genesis Lara, Nov. 13
A low housing inventory, combined with an increase of potential buyers looking to take advantage of low interest rates and buy homes in Santa Cruz County, created a competitive environment in the local real estate industry, even during a pandemic.
“We do have buyers that are qualifying, but there’s no inventory to buy… It’s a bidding war,” said Yvette Palmer, a local realtor and president of the Santa Cruz County Board of Realtors. “What’s happening is we’re getting multiple offers right now, to the tune of maybe five to seven on average.”
While there were no definitive factors to explain the lack of homes on the market and the increase in interested buyers, rome local real estate agents said that the coronavirus pandemic could have indirectly influenced both sellers and buyers in their decisions to either stay put or move into a new home.
Realtor Nanci Pottinger said homeowners may have preferred not to make a big move during the uncertain times brought on by the pandemic. “They feel more secure being home, so they want to stay put,” she said.
As for buyers interested in Santa Cruz County, other agents said they’d met some who were motivated by the coronavirus to leave more heavily populated communities, while others were simply attracted to the area’s more affordable prices, open spaces, and warm climate with blue skies.
By Nick Phillips, Nov. 24
At Casa Sonia, a women’s clothing shop on Morley Avenue, Jangmi Connie Son had opened her family’s store on Friday afternoon, Nov. 20, to clean up and straighten the displays. But there weren’t any customers in sight.
A few storefronts further north, Sam Lee had opened Sol, the store he owns with his wife, briefly after a client called and said they wanted to stop by. But Lee said the store was mostly closed of late, since his usual customers couldn’t cross the border to shop.
“Sometimes you go one, two hours and a single person comes in,” said Isabel Navarro of Divina, a Grand Avenue clothing store she owns with her husband.
The holiday shopping season is typically the most important time of year for retailers of all stripes, and the stores in downtown Nogales near the DeConcini Port of Entry, which primarily serve retail and wholesale buyers from Mexico, are no exception. But with coronavirus-related travel restrictions in place at the U.S.-Mexico border, downtown stores saw their primary clientele cut off. And with those restrictions extended the previous week until at least Dec. 21, store owners were expecting the biggest shopping period of the year to come and go without a real surge in sales.
“There aren’t any expectations, because as long as they don’t open the border, we’re not going to have a (holiday shopping) season,” Navarro said.
By Nick Phillips, Dec. 15
While the ongoing travel restrictions aim to protect the community from the spread of COVID-19, they also mean more pain for a range of Nogales businesses that count on Mexican shoppers. Those businesses include the city’s gas stations.
Antonio Haro, owner of Fuel Express Depot, three blocks north of the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry, said his sales had been down about 80 percent since the travel restrictions went into effect in March.
“We really need the people from Mexico,” he said.
Fernando Rojo, owner of the Fiesta and Jumpin’ Jack stations on Mariposa Road, hadn’t fared much better. He said there are just too many local stations to serve the residents of Nogales, Ariz. alone.
“We’re working at 30 percent, because we’re a lot of gas stations for the city of Nogales, for the population of Nogales,” Rojo said. “We’re really missing the Mexican traffic that came to pump gas.”
By Nick Phillips, Dec. 22
In the first weeks of December, trucks loaded up with possessions and heading south are evidence of the many “paisanos,” Mexican expatriates living in the United States or U.S. citizens of Mexican descent, who pass through Nogales on their way to a winter holiday with family back in Mexico.
This year, the Centers for Disease Control advised the public to avoid all travel to Mexico. But for many Mexican expatriates living in the United States, the family ties that pull them back to Mexico for the holidays were stronger than fears of the virus.
And so there were plenty of paisanos and paisano-related traffic jams in Nogales this year, though authorities estimated their numbers to be lower than in years past.
Juan Francisco Gim, director of the Mexican customs agency in Nogales, Sonora, said that while COVID-19 may have played into some people’s decision to stay home, he’d talked to families for whom the toll of the pandemic was actually a motivation for making the trip in 2020.
“For some – or the majority – one of their relatives in Mexico died and they couldn’t come when that happened. So now they make the trip because they have their vacation and that’s what motivated them to come, to see their family members and console those” that lost loved ones, he said.