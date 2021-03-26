Dark skies and star-filled nights are the themes running through four exhibitions set to open April 9 at Tubac Center of the Arts.
“Starry, Starry, Night,” presented in the Main Galleries, features 53 works of art inspired by star-filled night skies. Artists from 18 different states contributed to the selection, including jurors Catherine Nash and Robert Renfrow, who will present their artwork in the Master Gallery.
For her solo exhibit, “An Inner Astronomy,” Catherine Nash used mixed media to create an imaginary artist/astronomer’s lab. “My studies in archeo-astronomy - the exploration of how varied cultures have explained the mysteries of the stars and sky through mapping, symbols and myth - as well as my own dreaming and explorations have informed this work,” she said.
Robert Renfrow explores the “veil between the places where our everyday world can meet and intermingle with the ‘Otherworld of Spirit’” in his photography exhibition called “Dwellers of the Thin Places.”
As Renfrow explained: “In Celtic beliefs and traditions, the term ‘thin places’ denotes a numinous locale in the natural world: a forest clearing, a spring or pool, a boulder field, a hill, a burial mound, a stone ring, or any such place that has a deep spiritual vibration or feel.” Meanwhile, in the Studio Gallery, contemporary masking-tape artist Beth Courtright-Detwiler will lead an interactive community mural project titled “Dark Skies – Are We Listening?” The public is invited to join her from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 to take part.
“Kids and adults of all ages will enjoy this hands-on art-making event,” TCA said in a news release. “This fun and thought-provoking art experience will center on the topic of dark skies, and the effects of light pollution on our ecosystems, disrupting the circadian rhythms of animals and plants that rely on the benefits of nightfall.
Courtright-Detwiler will also display a collection of the colorful artwork she creates at her studio in Jerome, Ariz., such as brightly colored ceramic eggs and birds, and contemporary masking tape art panels.
Tubac Center of the Arts is at 9 Plaza Road. Learn more at tubacarts.org or by calling (520) 398-2371.