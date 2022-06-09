NOGALES: The Pimería Alta Historical Society honors Sigrid Maitrejean at their annual luncheon meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall at 653 N. Grand Ave. Cost is $35 with a no-host bar. The organizers said: “Sigrid joined the foreign service after graduating from the University of Arizona and served in postings all over the world. She retired to Nogales, which has been her family’s home for many generations. Sigrid has served on the boards of the Pimería Alta Historical Society, the Mariposa Community Health Center and is very active in the Episcopalian church.” For reservations, call (520) 287-4621 or email pahsmuseum@gmail.com. RSVP by June 8.
Friday-Saturday, June 17-18
NOGALES: Borderlands Theater presents Barrio Stories Nogales, a family focused, theater-based heritage festival downtown on Morley Avenue, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. both days. See projections of oral histories from multigenerational local families, and giant puppet and shadow theater performances. There will also be kids activities, food trucks, storytelling circles and music performances by Renee Goust, Los Velvets, Los Waldos, The Jons, Los Nasdrovia and Priscilla Nefftys. More information at borderlandstheater.org/barrio-stories-nogales.
Saturday, June 25
PATAGONIA: The Patagonia Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department holds its 45th annual steak fry dinner to raise money to improve its equipment and building, 4-8 p.m. at the gazebo in the Town Park. $30 dinner includes steak or burger, beans, coleslaw, salsa, tortilla and drink. A ground steak dinner for kids 12 and younger costs $15. A gourmet vegan dinner is also available for $30. Live music by Nightlife.