A self-guided home tour is on tap this weekend to help raise funds for the nonprofit Tubac Center of the Arts.
The annual one-day event, set to run 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, includes five homes: one in Tumacacori and four in Tubac. Each is unique in its design, landscaping and scenic view.
The annual home tours began from a suggestion by Tubac resident Carol Swiggett.
“When I lived in New York, I served on several non-profit boards and found that the most profitable and popular way to raise money was to open private homes for tours,” Swiggett said. “Twenty years ago, I suggested this to the Tubac Center of the Arts and it continues to be their most profitable fundraiser.”
One home is set on 150 open and quiet acres on a horse boarding ranch. The main house has four bedrooms, a guest house, pool and a huge barbeque area that’s designed for parties, large get-togethers and any kind of major social event.
Stepping into the light-filled kitchen, visitors are greeted by two large saddle seats and a fridge designed to feed crowds before they tour the rest of the home.
Another home’s standout features include a circular kitchen, dining room and living room with exquisite woodwork. Aside from the different furnishings in each of these main rooms, very subtle circular tile work on the floors visually separates each space.
One home, whose owner had a career in art, boasts a peaceful view from every room, including the adjacent casita. A carved piece of artwork set into a wall niche appears to be wood but is made of ceramic.
A fourth home that includes a clear view of the outdoor pool and distant mountains has significant art throughout the interior, giving the owners lovely views from every room. One focal piece includes three glass shelves with a collection of colorful southwestern and Native American art and accessories.
One home set lower on ground off the adjacent road is on three levels, each with a scenic mountain view. Even the spacious casita has a picturesque view of the mountain and serene pool setting.
“We in Tubac are excited to welcome everyone to our 2023 Home Tour. We have a wonderful array of homes to visit, all with interesting and unusual features. Please come enjoy a special day with us,” said Sandra Corbitt. co-chair of the Tubac Home Tour Committee.
Tickets are $30 for Tubac Center of the Arts members and $35 for non-members. Tickets are available at tubacarts.org/home-tour.
Check-in will be at TCA, 9 Plaza Rd., starting at 9 a.m. for participants to pick up your their ticket/map.