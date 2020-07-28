The Santa Cruz County Superintendent of Schools and the Nogales Rotary Club are preparing to announce the 2020 Santa Cruz County Teacher of the Year from a pool of 21 nominees.
The nominees were selected by their peers at their respective schools. They’ll now be interviewed by a panel of five judges, whose members come from different areas of the county and who will ultimately select the 2020 Santa Cruz County Teacher of the Year.
“Now more than ever, we are grateful for the dedicated educators we have here within our community,” County Schools Superintendent Alfredo Velasquez said in an
announcement. “It has been said that education is the passport to our future, for tomorrow belongs to the people who plan for it today. The tireless nominees for this year’s Teacher of the Year award here in Santa Cruz County exemplify the meaning of a true hero.”