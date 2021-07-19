Twenty-three Nogales High School seniors who graduated in May earned an International Baccalaureate diploma in addition to their regular diploma.
Of those, 13 students earned the bilingual IB diploma, which means they are highly proficient in both English and Spanish, NUSD Superintendent Fernando Parra announced at the July 12 governing board meeting.
“This is the most students we have had in the history of the IB program earning diplomas,” Parra said.
He called it “an outstanding accomplishment, and a testimony to not only the students, but also their parents and to all teachers who worked with these students throughout the school years.”
Those earning the bilingual IB diploma were Sinayini Suarez, Sebastian Montijo-Gil, Pamela Salcido, Nicolas Fimbres, Natalia Bojorquez, Melisa Molina, Lynette Valenzuela, Juan Pablo Dabdoub, Diana Silva, Ameyally Perla, Alonso Ramirez, Cesar Verdugo and Ivan Carrillo.
Seniors earning the regular IB diploma were Srishti Mitra, Sean Garcia, Sabina Romero, Roberto Naff, Milan Booker, Luis Longorio, Karen Padilla, Juan Pablo Mimiaga, Andrea Robles and Yashika Shaju.
In order to successfully complete the IB diploma at NHS, students must write a 4,000-word essay, complete a Theory of Knowledge class, perform 10 community service projects and pass six exams.
“With the completion of the program, and with the addition of some Advanced Placement courses, these students may have earned financial aid and, in many cases, college credits toward their degrees,” said NHS Honors Coordinator Jennifer Valenzuela.
The International Baccalaureate (IB) program became a hallmark of Nogales High School in 1988. And while a relatively small number of students fulfill all the requirements to earn the IB diploma, many others take a class or several classes to be prepared for college, Valenzuela said.
“Many students like to take this challenge, take the test and get college credit. This happens often in IB History, English and Spanish A because these are the higher-level courses,” Valenzuela said.
(From a news release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)