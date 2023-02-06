Carlota

Carlota in her new home, sporting a new outfit.

 Contributed photo

On Jan. 29, after watching their beloved San Francisco 49ers lose to the Philadelphia Eagles at the popular Regis Bar in Nogales, Sonora, Carmen Ibarra, her husband and a small group of friends walked out to a nearby food cart for nourishment before making the long walk back to their cars on this side of the border.

But it wasn’t hotdogs that captured Ibarra’s heart; it was a pack of dogs that were hanging around looking forlorn. If she had had her way, she would have rescued all of them, she said. But there were too many.



