On Jan. 29, after watching their beloved San Francisco 49ers lose to the Philadelphia Eagles at the popular Regis Bar in Nogales, Sonora, Carmen Ibarra, her husband and a small group of friends walked out to a nearby food cart for nourishment before making the long walk back to their cars on this side of the border.
But it wasn’t hotdogs that captured Ibarra’s heart; it was a pack of dogs that were hanging around looking forlorn. If she had had her way, she would have rescued all of them, she said. But there were too many.
However, Ibarra was particularly fascinated by a brown Boxer mix that she was inspired on the spot to name “Carlota.” She doesn’t know why.
But Ibarra, who happens to work at the Nogales International, is a take-charge kind of person. So just like she decided suddenly on the pooch’s name, she determined that her cousin’s husband, Carlos Rios, should take her home.
“It was meant to be,” she said. “Carlos, Carlota, they go together.”
Rios agreed. “Vamonos, Carlota,” he called out.
Amazingly, the dog sauntered her way to her new master, who somehow earned her obedience. It must be true what Sue Rogers, who runs the Santa Cruz Humane Society, says: “Dogs know.”
Rios was now intent on taking her home, but the friends were a little nervous, uncertain whether they would get resistance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers when they tried to cross back into the United States at the DeConcini port. The normally stoic officers thankfully did not hassle them, despite the fact that Carlota had no collar nor identification – though plenty of charm.
There was one slight glitch that added to their tension: The CBP officer could’t open an adjacent gate and they were told Carlota would have to pass through the turnstile.
Everyone walked through except for Susana Rios, Carlos’ wife and Carlota, who seemed to be giving everyone else the courtesy to cross first. Then she and Susana crossed together without a hitch and just like that, Carlota became a citizen of the United States.
As Ibarra tells it, her cousin Susana lost a much-beloved canine years back, was not anxious to fall in love and own another one. But Carlota seems to have entangled even her in her feels web. The following day, Susana reported back in an emotional voicemail about the trip from the border to their home in Rio Rico.
“Oh my gosh, Carmen,” she said. “Ay, this perra. I guess she’s going to make a difference in Carlos’ life. She is so obedient. When we were in the car she just sat back. Carlos got out of the car and she would just whimper. I would tell her, ‘It’s OK, he’s coming right back,’ but she wouldn’t stop whimpering until he got back inside the car. In the morning, Carlos says she followed him around everywhere.”
Carlos Rios did the responsible thing the following day and took Carlota for her vaccinations to kick off what is hoped will be a long happy relationship between a man and his dog.