Jennifer Estrada, a third-grade teacher at A.J. Mitchell Elementary School, was the latest recipient of the Outstanding Educator award granted by Nogales Unified School District Superintendent Fernando Parra.
Estrada began her career three years ago as a student teacher under the guidance of Lupita Lillywhite at Mary L. Welty Elementary School. She started at Mitchell as a second-grade teacher and moved to third grade this year.
Parra said that Estrada has proven to be an outstanding and dedicated educator since the start of her service.
“She is kind, hardworking, and considers the Mitchell staff to be her family – one who has had confidence in her and has given her confidence in herself,” Parra said.
Estrada is currently working on her master’s in education and is a member of both the Mitchell leadership team and the NUSD Aspiring Leadership Cohort. The latter program aims to provide professional development and intense mentoring to local teachers in the expectation that they will become leaders and perhaps administrators at NUSD.
Estrada said she was very grateful to those who believed in her because she then began to believe in herself.
“I have grown not only as a professional, but also as a person,” she said.
(News release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)