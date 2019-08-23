An open casting call for actors will be held for the 2019 edition of "Heidi's Monkeys," a play by author Matthew Lysiak, from 2-7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1 at the Tin Shed Theater in Patagonia.
Roles available include a female age 28 to 45, three adult roles for male or female actors over 50, and three male or female teenage roles between the ages of 10 and 14. The 10 actors selected will be compensated with an equal split of all profits, Lysiak said in a news release.
“There are a lot of talented people in this area,” he said. "We are searching for fearless, creative types, who are unafraid of the unconventional and are looking to be part of something special.”
The show will be performed for the fifth time this year, and no two seasons are the same. Each time, Lysiak rewrites the plot centering around Heidi Mayerson, a young girl who is hiding a deadly secret.
The play is loosely based on an experience Lysiak had as 8-year-old child when he believed he had a paranormal experience after he saw his toy stuffed monkeys leap off his shelf and attempt to climb on to his bed. Two of the “haunted” monkeys will be used in the live performance.
“Heidi’s Monkeys” will be performed at the Tin Shed Theater, and 3rd and Naugle avenues in Patagonia, on Oct. 25, 26 and 27.
For more information, contact mlysiaknydn@gmail.com.