The historic Anza Trail, which runs through Santa Cruz County before continuing to California, has an updated website with new features and better smartphone accessibility.
“The site has been updated to be mobile-responsive, meaning trail users will now be able to better utilize the map feature in the field from their smartphones,” according to a news release from the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail, which is part of the National Park Service.
The website, located at anzahistorictrail.org, was updated in collaboration with the Anza Trail Foundation.
“The site has been streamlined and now includes information about the indigenous lands the trail passes through, in addition to an interactive feature highlighting the expedition campsites and related historic sites,” the news release said, adding: “Updated GPS navigation will allow visitors to see their location on the map, improving field navigation.”
The 1,200-mile Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail runs from Nogales to the San Francisco Bay Area, and commemorates the route that 240 men, women, and children, led by Spanish Lt. Col. Juan Bautista de Anza, followed in 1775-76.
In Santa Cruz County, an urban section of the Anza Trail runs through Nogales and includes informational panels at Karam Park and the 1904 Courthouse, as well as at the Las Lagunas De Anza historic campsite at a cienega off County Club Drive.
Additional sections of the trail follow the Santa Cruz River north through the county and are popular with day-hikers. Some sections are also open for equestrian and bicycle use. Trailheads are located near Exits 17 and 22 of Interstate 19 in Rio Rico, just north of Tumacácori National Historical Park and next to Tubac Presidio State Historic Park.