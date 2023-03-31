Nature Explorations (copy)

Children participate in an activity as part of the Nature Explorations program offered through the Tubac Nature Center.

 Photo by Connie Williams

The Tubac Nature Center is offering a series of nature-focused events in April. Unless otherwise specified, participants should meet at the center at 50 Bridge Rd., Room 2B, to sign in. Activities are free; donations accepted.

• Bird walks, 8-10 a.m. every Tuesday. The leaders for the day will select a section of the Anza Trail for the walk. All levels of expertise are welcome. Bring binoculars. Contact Rob Rutledge at merlin327572@gmail.com for more information.



