The Tubac Nature Center is offering a series of nature-focused events in April. Unless otherwise specified, participants should meet at the center at 50 Bridge Rd., Room 2B, to sign in. Activities are free; donations accepted.
• Bird walks, 8-10 a.m. every Tuesday. The leaders for the day will select a section of the Anza Trail for the walk. All levels of expertise are welcome. Bring binoculars. Contact Rob Rutledge at merlin327572@gmail.com for more information.
• Thursday hikes, 7:45-11 a.m. Bring water and a snack. The hikes are led by Carolyn Fowler, who will email a description of the upcoming hike. Contact her at fowlcf44@gmail.com.
• “The Nine-Banded Armadillo: More than Roadkill,” a talk by Colleen McDonough, a retired professor at Valdosta State University, and a recognized authority on armadillos. 2 p.m. on April 10. “Come enjoy learning about a slice of the natural world beyond the Tubac area,” the nature center said.
• “Trumpeter Swans of the West,” a talk by Susan Patla, who worked to protect the swans in the Yellowstone area while working with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. 2 p.m. on April 19.
• Earth Day nature walk with leaders with specialties in birds, flowers, butterflies and more. 9 a.m. on April 22. Contact Jim Karp at jkarp@syr.edu for more information.
• Dark skies show at Ron Morriss Park, 8 p.m. on April 26. Bring binoculars if you have them. Contact John O”Neill at warbler500@yahoo.com for more information.
In addition to the events noted above, the center is sponsoring a semi-annual Tubac bird count April 12-16. Contact Michael Dunn at dunn.levey@gmail.com for more information.