The Arizona Pride Tour 2022, a series of drag shows traveling throughout Arizona highlighting the LGBTQ+ community and raising money for the Girl Scouts, is coming to Nogales on Saturday.
“We are just looking to build relationships with communities,” Christopher Hall, the tour’s lead organizer, told the Sierra Vista Herald prior to a recent performance in Cochise County. “We want individuals who may identify as part of the LGBTQ community to know that they’re not alone. And I think it’s really important that people see themselves and see representation of themselves in their city, especially when there’s little to no resources.”
The group has been on tour since Jan. 29 and has performed in Casa Grande, Lake Havasu, Flagstaff, Prescott, Payson and Sierra Vista. Nogales is the last planned stop on the tour.
Hall told the Herald that the cities were chosen by researching where there’s little to no resources available for LGBTQ+ individuals.
“I just literally, honestly opened up a map, looked and said, ‘There, we get to make the greatest impact,’” Hall said.
The Nogales show starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at the Americana Hotel. Doors open at 6 p.m. and admission $20. All ages are welcome, though children must be accompanied by an adult.
Proceeds from the tour support LGBTQ-inclusive initiatives by the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona.