The Santa Cruz River, a waterway shared by both the United States and Mexico, is the focus of an exhibit set to debut in Tubac in October.
An opening reception for “Rio Compartido/Shared River” is set for 4-6 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 19 at the Lowe House Project artist residency at 14 Calle Iglesia.
Three years in the making, the exhibit features the work of artists from both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border who were encouraged to participate in educational programming at locations along the river, including hikes and tours of public parks, museums and the Nogales International Wastewater Treatment Plant.
“The immersion program afforded artists the opportunity of experiencing first hand the habitat, humanity, history and cultural heritage of the Upper Santa Cruz River basin,” according to a news release from the Lowe House Project.
The resulting exhibit is co-curated by Barbara Kuzara of Tubac and Ricardo Santos Hernandez, who calls Nogales and Chicago home.
Other participating artists include Robert Fogel, Karla Osete, Carlos Cabrera, Martin Osete, Carolyn Wayland, Daniela Santillanes, Paco Velez, Maricela Moreno and Pamela Wedemeyer.
Also: Kiko Felix, Marcela Ballesteros, Lee Ann Woolery, John Marbury, Marilyn French St. George, Karon Leigh, Ray Miller, Christina Martinez-Andrews, Laura Zamorano, Mayra Torres, Susan Flanagan, Angela Gervasi and Elena Vega.
Vega, a poet, musician, and mosaic artist from Nogales, Sonora, and Gervasi, a photojournalist formerly from Philadelphia, will be on hand at the Oct. 19 opening to share readings of their literary works in English and Spanish created during a two-week residency at the Lowe House Project.
The exhibit is complementary to the Smithsonian Institution’s traveling “WaterWays” exhibit, also opening on Oct. 19 at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, from 2-4 p.m.
Both exhibits will continue until Dec. 1. After the “Rio Compartido/Shared River” opening, guests can view the exhibit by appointment or during other events and programming held at the artist residency.
For more information about “Rio Compartido/Shared River,” contact Kuzara at bakuzara@gmail.com or Santos Hernandez at ricardopintor1957@gmail.com. Learn more about the Lowe House Project at lowehouseproject.com.