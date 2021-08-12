Thanks to Leslie Miller, director of the Tubac School of Fine Art, a new series of 36 workshops will be offered by select artists from early October 2021 through late May 2022.
The Tubac School of Fine Art is the adult-education arm of the Tubac Center of the Arts, formed in 2017 as a tribute to the legacy of the late Albuquerque and Tubac artist Lou Maestas, said Karin Topping, TCA’s executive director.
“He wanted to share and help other artists and passed the mission onto Leslie,” Topping said.
The series of workshops includes a mix of well-known local artists and teachers — David Simons, Karen Leigh, Roberta Rogers, Lois Griffel and Betsy Kimbrough — and many new art instructors, including Susan Stover, Lisa Pressman, Heather Arenas, Scott Gellatly, David Mensing, Ron Rokrasso, Jessica Garrett-Lawrence and others.
Each instructor has decided on a minimum of four students for a workshop to go forward.
“Some instructors from back East may choose a higher number of students for the workshop to be worthwhile for them. Artists must register six weeks before a workshop for it to go forward,” Topping said.
The first workshop “Layers of Meaning in Wax,” led by Susan Stover and Lisa Pressman on Oct. 2 to 4, is for the intermediate or advanced artist who works in encaustic and/or cold wax. It will include a private session with Stover and Pressman to discuss each artist’s goals.
“Encaustics and cold wax are newer techniques. The workshop will focus on a variety of techniques including oil and cold wax. It will include a variety where people will be learning, making discoveries, exchanging ideas and seeing different approaches for artists,” Miller explained.
Artist/instructor Heather Arenas will lead a late October workshop, “Keeping It Loose,” in which students will learn different techniques to make one figure in a painting stand out from other figures.
Landscape artist Scott Gellatly will lead a November workshop, “Strategies for Expressive Color in Landscape Painting,” where students will explore color theory and color mixing to capture the feeling and excitement of the landscape.
In December, David Mensing will offer a workshop for palette-knife artists and artists looking to learn palette-knife painting techniques that are rich in color and expressive in the finished piece.
Have you ever wondered why your submitted work of art wasn’t juried into a show you wanted so much to be in? Learn the process and important tips to give yourself a better edge in getting your art juried into shows when Karon Leigh leads a two-day workshop, “Why Didn’t I Get In?”
Tubac School of Fine Art brochures describing the 36 workshops, locations, fees and other information will be available in mid-August at the Tubac Chamber of Commerce, Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce, GVR centers and Quail Creek’s Arts & Tech Center.