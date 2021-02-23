The Hilltop Gallery opened its doors in celebration on Sunday afternoon as it hosted the first solo exhibit opening for one of its lifelong members, Alma Piña.
Near the entrance of the exhibit, an old newspaper clipping showed a photo of a younger Piña visiting the gallery with her elementary school teacher and classmates back in May 1972.
“You could say that was my first exhibit. I was 7 years old,” Piña, now 55, told the NI on Sunday. “It’s just funny because when I started working here in 2002, I was just cleaning some cabinets and there comes my photo that I didn’t even know about.”
She recounted that she and other students at A.J. Mitchell Elementary School had created artwork to put on display at the recently inaugurated Hilltop Gallery in 1972. A few weeks later, the students walked to the white building atop a hill in midtown Nogales to attend the showing of their own work.
And although Piña doesn’t remember what artwork she submitted for her first participation at the local art gallery, that photo in the newspaper stood as proof that she had now come “full circle” as an artist at the Hilltop Gallery, executive director Janice Johnson said.
Piña said that since her first encounter with the gallery, she has remained a loyal member, employee and volunteer, sometimes taking a few breaks from the organization as other aspects of her life demanded more of her attention.
Still, she always finds her way back to the gallery, taking on roles including receptionist, administrative assistant and instructor for Saturday classes, as well as for the City of Nogales’ summer arts program held there.
“I love it. I love this building. I love Hilltop Gallery. It brings me joy, especially Ms. Johnson,” Piña said of the Hilltop director.
“She’s been my teacher, my mentor, everything… She’s the one who’s inspired me.”
Uplifting art
Piña’s first solo exhibit at Hilltop Gallery – titled “Simple Flower Full of Power” – displays about three dozen pieces of artwork that she’s created since 2003.
Reflective of the exhibit’s name, sunflowers are the most prominently featured item in her paintings – many of which she had painted for her youngest daughter for special occasions.
Most of her artwork was done with acrylic paint, she said, with the exception of a couple of pieces that included pencil sketches and watercolor.
“I would love to try oil painting, but I’m impatient because it takes a long time to dry,” she said, adding that she had asked a fellow artist and friend to critique her work and find areas where she could improve. “I want them to critique away. I want to know how I’m doing because you never stop learning.”
But for Johnson, there wasn’t as much to critique as there was to admire.
“What I like about this exhibit is that it’s very uplifting. I’m really happy with it,” Johnson said, awed by the idea that Piña has been a part of the Hilltop even longer than her own 40-plus years there. “I have seen her develop, grow up… become a grandma and an accomplished artist. It’s been a lovely friendship.”
Surprised by how far she’s come in her own work, Piña encouraged others to participate in the regular showings at the Hilltop Gallery to put their work out there rather than leaving it in the dark.
“I don’t want that art to go to waste,” she said.
Piña’s exhibit will remain on display through March 19. The Hilltop Gallery, located at 730 N. Hilltop Dr., is open Tuesday-Saturday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.