Larry Caveney has lived an art-filled life.
He’s a performance artist and creates video art. He also used to own a print-making shop in North Carolina. And he paints.
He and his wife Karen retired and moved from San Diego to Tubac in December 2019. Caveney had been an art history professor for 16 years and his wife managed the San Diego Brewery.
Back in San Diego, he held art shows once a month in the Garage Gallery, his two-car garage.
“I got my master in fine arts at Vermont College with the idea of social intervention performance which is the idea of creating events in public space that brings people in to collaborate,” he said.
He’s not slowing down in retirement.
“Currently, I’m working on a series of paintings I started in 2012 where I’ve been making a painting everyday,” he said. “I guess the theme with the paintings is sometimes I’m celebrating cultural heroes like comedians or musicians or writers and also people I find favor with in terms of politics like Jimmy Carter or Bernie Sanders.”
On June 1, Caveney moved into his new art studio at the Historic Lowe House in Tubac, an artist-in-residence program owned by Nancy Valentine.
“The Lowe House has its own artistic history where it’s housed many artists and programs, art critiques, poetry readings, painting, sculpture,” he said. “Nancy’s pretty much trying to revitalize it and make it even more of a community conduit – a place for selling art, sharing art and teaching art while the emphasis of the job is the idea of making art and everything else comes after that.”
Caveney will conduct workshops at the Lowe House and is working on curating a show about people’s keepsakes, and the history behind them.
Find him online at instagram.com/larrycaveney or facebook.com/larry.caveney. Videos of his performance art can be found at youtube.com/user/LarryCaveney.
Learn more about the Historic Lowe House at lowehouseproject.com.