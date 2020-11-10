An exhibit of paintings by local artist Mariluz Burr is set to go on display next weekend at Hilltop Gallery in Nogales.
The show, titled “Pain-ting it Away,” revolves around the idea of transforming pain into something beautiful, and is dedicated to all who suffer or have suffered chronic pain disorders.
According to a news release from the gallery, Burr was diagnosed with a chronic headache disorder a year ago.
“For her to cope with her constant pain, she started imagining flowers, birds and butterflies growing from her head in place of the pain,” it said. “The array of painting were done as therapy to help the artist release and try to ignore her chronic pain.”
Burr has painted murals around Tucson and on the walls of Hilltop Gallery. In addition, she painted her own home in the Pete Kitchen neighborhood with desert-themed murals and inspired her mother to do the same.
“Not only is Mariluz an extraordinary artist, she is a legal assistant and a child advocate,” the gallery said, adding that her hobbies include folkloric and hula dancing.
In addition to Burr’s own exhibit, Hilltop Gallery will simultaneously display a small show of paintings by her son, Chris Burr, that feature “cultural images and calligraphy depicting Arabic letters and numbers,” the gallery said.
Chris Burr is a Nogales High School graduate and a mariachi musician who currently plays in a group in Los Angeles.
The opening reception for “Pain-ting it Away” will be held on the gallery’s patio from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15. The exhibit will remain on display through Dec. 11.
The gallery, located at 730 Hilltop Drive, is open to visitors from 12:30-4:30 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday, and there is no entrance fee.
Call (520) 287-5515 for more information.