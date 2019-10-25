Hilltop Gallery in Nogales is issuing a call to artists, crafters and anyone who loves Christmas to create handmade Christmas wreaths and door decorations for its “Doorway to the Holidays” exhibit.
The show is set to open with a reception 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.
The wreaths and door decorations can be of any size as long as they are hand-made, original art works. Ready-to-hang creations will be accepted at the gallery 12:30-4:30 p.m. from Dec. 3-6.
Exhibit pieces can be offered for sale, with all proceeds going to the artist.
“Everyone is invited to participate in this unique event,” the gallery said in an announcement.
Call the gallery at (520) 287-5515 for more information.