Tubac Center of the Arts is inviting the public to attend the Santa Cruz Valley Artists Open Studio Tour and Exhibit.
The exhibit of the studio tour artists’ work is on display in the main gallery through April 4.
The self-guided Artists Open Studio Tour, which extends from Green Valley to Tumacacori and includes artists working in ceramics, painting, printmaking, jewelry and more, is open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 12-14, with a Gallery Night event in Tubac from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 12.
Tour goers can pick up the Studio Tour Guide at TCA, located at 9 Plaza Road in Tubac, and at participating sponsor locations. Learn more at tubacarts.org/open-studio-tour.
Two additional exhibits have opened at TCA.
“Impressions – the Art of the Print,” in the Master Gallery, is a juried exhibit presenting varying examples of printmaking techniques.
“Perino Studios – Members Juried Best of Show” in the Studio Gallery features mixed media sculptures and collage by the husband-and-wife team of David and Paula Perino.
For more information, call (520) 398-2371 or see tubacarts.org.