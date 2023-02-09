When Carlos Ibarra began tackling a mural on Morley Avenue last summer, he got into the habit of starting early, around seven, when the downtown corridor was particularly quiet.
Then came the mid-day monsoons, which forced him to pack up his supplies. Around the same time, blistering heat made its way to Nogales. Windy days dried his paints too quickly, so Ibarra stored them in Tupperware containers.
There was also the challenge of climbing the wooden scaffolding, which stretches several stories above the ground.
At one point, he threw his back out after weeks of working on the mural in a crouched position – so he searched online for yoga poses that would help him heal and get back to painting.
“All the extra stuff that goes into painting a mural, all the physical parts, all the unexpected things,” Ibarra told the NI. “It keeps it interesting.”
For the last seven months, Ibarra has been measuring, scaling and sketching along the side of La Cinderella store on Morley. The final product, titled “Nogales,” will stretch 18 feet high and 36 feet long, depicting a sweeping, binational skyline of the sister cities.
Sometimes, Ibarra said, it’s intimidating.
“Every day I have to just focus on the one little section that I’m working on,” he said. “Because if I try to think of all of it, it just becomes so overwhelming.”
The mural, which Ibarra originally designed as a smaller-scale painting, portrays emblematic images of Ambos Nogales life: the white arches of the DeConcini Port of Entry, the historic 1904 Courthouse in Nogales, Ariz. and the steeples of the Parroquia De La Purísima Concepción in Nogales, Sonora.
“My mom went to that school,” Ibarra explained, pointing to the red-and-white brick facade of Escuela Enrique Pestalozzi, a primary school a few hundred meters south of the border.
He traced his fingers along the wall as he spoke: “The street that’s right in front of it is the street where my mom grew up.”
Containing meaning
In some ways, Ibarra said, it feels surreal to paint the side of La Cinderella. Nearby, his uncle once owned a television store. Decades ago, Ibarra’s own parents worked on Morley, and the street buzzed with shoppers.
The economic decline, Ibarra recalled, was palpable. When the peso weakened against the dollar, Mexican shoppers cut back on their cross-border trips. Ibarra’s uncle lost business.
Now, like generations of Nogalians before him, Ibarra was, once again, working on Morley Avenue.
“It’s going to be part of the story of trying to revive the city,” he added.
Despite Ibarra’s months of work, he hesitates somewhat to explain the many-layered symbols and images within the mural: A sweeping walnut tree nods to Spanish word “nogal,” the namesake of the city. A neatly printed headline pays tribute to the Border Vidette, a local newspaper that lasted through World War I and the Battle of Ambos Nogales.
But rather than talk about it himself, Ibarra hopes the public will explore their own interpretations – and have a reaction.
“For anyone who’s involved in the arts I think, the worst thing is for people to have zero reaction to what you do,” Ibarra said. “I think I’d rather someone say, ‘Ah, I don’t like it.’ But at least react to it. As opposed to just walk by it and not even notice it.”
As he worked a shift at a perfume store across the street, Christian Sosa had a reaction: Everything contained in the mural, he’d noticed, had a meaning.
“I like it,” Sosa said, looking up at the mural, obscured by tarp to protect Ibarra’s paints from the sun.
An ‘arts district’ for Nogales
The expansion of public art in Nogales has been evident, and growing, for years. A few meters away from Ibarra’s ongoing work stands a large-scale portrait of a woman encased in white lilies and butterfly wings – a 2021 work painted by high school student Grecia Solorio. And further north, an immense bobcat painted by local muralist Tony Plak overlooks the avenue.
And on Wednesday evening, at a City Council meeting, Nogales High School senior Demiss Alvarez pitched his own idea: a vivid mural, celebrating a Nogales sunset, that would stretch along the basketball court at Anza Park.
The idea, Alvarez said, had been inspired, in part, by the “renaissance” he’d noticed of public art in his city.
“Even though we’re not as big as (other) cities, it doesn’t mean we can’t have these nice things where we show our culture,” Alvarez told the council members, who expressed unanimous support for the project.
That’s the kind of domino effect Evan Kory is looking for.
“They’ve been sprouting and popping up all over town, to the point where now it’s like, if you walk around you’re always going to encounter some form of public art,” said Kory, president of La Linea Art Studio and member of the family that owns La Cinderella.
And the placement of Ibarra’s mural on Morley is not entirely random: Several nonprofits, including La Linea, are gearing toward the creation of an arts district along the once-bustling corridor.
‘Our sense of place’
Last August, Santa Cruz County distributed some of its federal COVID-19 relief funds to Nogales non-profits in an effort to help foster a “Morley Avenue Arts District.”
Some money – around $45,000 – went to the Cultural Arts Committee, which organizes the city’s staple festivities for holidays like Día De Los Muertos and Fiesta de las Flores. Another $20,000 went to the Matt Bevel Company to develop a website showcasing the arts district. Santa Cruz Advocates for the Arts, Nogales Community Development and the Pimeria Alta Historical Society also secured grants to collaborate along Morley. SCAA and PAHS, along with La Linea, put funding toward Ibarra’s mural, along with the Shipley Foundation, the county superintendent’s office, and La Cinderella itself.
That collective investment, Kory said, is important.
“I think that the arts district is really about celebrating our creative talent here and defining our sense of place,” he added.
And Ibarra’s mural, Kory added, plays a central role.
“It’s meant to capture the history of Ambos Nogales,” he said, “and how interdependent we are, and how we’re really just one community. So I really see it as anchoring all of the murals.”
In large cities – Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia – arts districts have ballooned and thrived in recent decades. Often designated by city officials and supported by local non-profits, they’re largely credited with boosting foot traffic from tourists and local residents.
“I guess I would say too that it’s something that hopefully will evolve over time,” Kory said. Where, you know, you do one project and then someone else is inspired and does their thing.”
As Kory spoke at La Línea Wednesday afternoon, Ibarra walked in with news: A Phoenix-based artist, Ibarra said, had reached out to him, expressing interest in doing his own mural in Nogales.
“Oh, really?” Kory chuckled.
Minutes later, Ibarra headed back to the wall of La Cinderella.
“Now for real,” he said, “back to work.”