carlos portrait

For the past seven months, Carlos Ibarra has been drawing, scaling, measuring and painting on the side of La Cinderella store on Morley Avenue. The mural, titled "Nogales," is part of an ongoing effort to revitalize and beautify Morley – a once-thriving corridor that employed generations of Nogalians, including members of Ibarra's own family.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

When Carlos Ibarra began tackling a mural on Morley Avenue last summer, he got into the habit of starting early, around seven, when the downtown corridor was particularly quiet.

Then came the mid-day monsoons, which forced him to pack up his supplies. Around the same time, blistering heat made its way to Nogales. Windy days dried his paints too quickly, so Ibarra stored them in Tupperware containers.

pointing to mural

Carlos Ibarra points to buildings and landmarks in his ongoing mural, "Nogales."
Mural landscape detail

"Nogales," a mural-in-progress, portrays a binational landscape filled with Ambos Nogales landmarks.


Tags

Load comments