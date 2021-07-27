The August exhibit at Hilltop Gallery in Nogales will be a collaboration of local female artists, the gallery said in an announcement.
“This exhibition has been created in order for the woman artist to take her creativity and express to the world some feeling, some pain, some nonconformity, something that she wants to take out of the depths of her being and thus make it look like she is a valuable being and capable of doing anything that is proposed,” said Alma Rodriguez, who is coordinating the exhibit.
In addition to Rodriguez, other participating artists include Sandra Torres, Yolanda Lopez, Alma Piña, Karla Osete, Elizabeth Weatherbie, Janice Johnson, Faith Posey and Paulett S. Rodriguez.
Also displaying their work: Paola A. Rodriguez, Isabella C. Rodriguez, Gabriel Mireles, Mariluz Burr, Michelle Rodriguez and Melissa Maya Venegas.
This exhibit is set to run Aug. 15 through Sept. 8, with an opening reception set for 1-4 p.m. on the gallery patio on Sunday, Aug. 15. The reception, as well as admission to the gallery, is free of charge.
Hilltop Gallery is located at 730 N. Hilltop Dr. in Nogales. Learn more at hilltopgallery.org or (520) 287-5515.