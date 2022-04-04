From left to right: NI Circulation Manager Ricardo Villarreal, Nogales Housing Authority Director Robert Thompson, Borderlands Produce Rescue founder Yolanda Soto and NI Multimedia Consultant Maria Castillo stand for a portrait.
Crushed tomatoes, dried beans, evaporated milk and canned corn are among the pantry items now available to tenants for emergency use at the city-operated Casas de Anza.
From left to right: NI Circulation Manager Ricardo Villarreal, Nogales Housing Authority Director Robert Thompson, Borderlands Produce Rescue founder Yolanda Soto and NI Multimedia Consultant Maria Castillo stand for a portrait.
Margarita Rocha, a resident at a Casas de Anza unit, had good things to say about a new set of food pantries installed in her housing complex.
A new initiative from Borderlands Produce Rescue and the City of Nogales – with help from the Nogales International – is stocking food pantries at housing complexes for seniors.
Residents of a Nogales apartment complex strolled outside Friday morning to examine a cluster of newly installed food pantries.
“How nice,” commented Jose Navarro, who lives in the complex with his wife, as he observed the communal cupboards.
The Barrio Pantry initiative is a new collaboration between Borderlands Produce Rescue, the City of Nogales and this newspaper. It’s meant to target and alleviate food insecurity in Nogales, using a combination of donated pantry items and repurposed newspaper boxes.
The pilot Barrio Pantry program was launched late last week, when city staff installed two repurposed newspaper boxes and one wide cabinet – all filled with shelf-stable groceries – outside a cluster of Casas de Anza apartments on Guerrero Place.
The complex houses local seniors living on a fixed income, and as the program progresses, the pantries will pop up at more locations, according to Nogales Housing Authority Director Robert Thompson.
It comes as the cost of living – food, gas and housing – remains high in Santa Cruz County compared to previous years.
Navarro has noticed. “Everything’s elevated in the stores,” he added.
Outside their units, residents like Navarro can find food in a pinch – like egg noodles, canned green beans and crushed pineapple. Other items, like hand sanitizer and laundry detergent, are also available.
“It's more to supplement those emergencies that people are maybe having,” Yolanda Soto, Borderlands Produce Rescue founder, told the NI late last month.
Once the resident’s emergency ends, they’re encouraged to pay it forward by restocking the pantry with new items.
Last week, the items were donated from a food drive held at Calabasas School in Rio Rico, Soto explained. But, she said, Borderlands Produce Rescue is always looking for new donors to keep the Barrio Pantry momentum going.
The newspaper dispensers-turned-pantries have their own flair: artist Arturo Pino helped repurpose the containers by painting bouquets of flowers, cans of chicken soup and a pizza-eating Statue of Liberty.
The latter image, Soto said, was deliberate – it’s meant to symbolize the right an individual has to healthy food.
“Everybody has the right to the most basic of needs, and that's food," Soto said. "Why is it there's so much need where food is concerned?”