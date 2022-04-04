Purchase Access

Residents of a Nogales apartment complex strolled outside Friday morning to examine a cluster of newly installed food pantries.

“How nice,” commented Jose Navarro, who lives in the complex with his wife, as he observed the communal cupboards.

The Barrio Pantry initiative is a new collaboration between Borderlands Produce Rescue, the City of Nogales and this newspaper. It’s meant to target and alleviate food insecurity in Nogales, using a combination of donated pantry items and repurposed newspaper boxes.

The pilot Barrio Pantry program was launched late last week, when city staff installed two repurposed newspaper boxes and one wide cabinet – all filled with shelf-stable groceries – outside a cluster of Casas de Anza apartments on Guerrero Place.

Stocking pantry

City of Nogales employees stock food pantries on Friday as part of a new initiative with Borderlands Produce Rescue to combat food insecurity.

The complex houses local seniors living on a fixed income, and as the program progresses, the pantries will pop up at more locations, according to Nogales Housing Authority Director Robert Thompson.

It comes as the cost of living – food, gas and housing – remains high in Santa Cruz County compared to previous years.

Navarro has noticed. “Everything’s elevated in the stores,” he added.

Outside their units, residents like Navarro can find food in a pinch – like egg noodles, canned green beans and crushed pineapple. Other items, like hand sanitizer and laundry detergent, are also available.

“It's more to supplement those emergencies that people are maybe having,” Yolanda Soto, Borderlands Produce Rescue founder, told the NI late last month.

Once the resident’s emergency ends, they’re encouraged to pay it forward by restocking the pantry with new items.

Barrio machine

The Barrio Pantry initiative includes shelf-stable items like rice, pasta and canned vegetables, for tenants to use, free of charge, in the event of an emergency.

Last week, the items were donated from a food drive held at Calabasas School in Rio Rico, Soto explained. But, she said, Borderlands Produce Rescue is always looking for new donors to keep the Barrio Pantry momentum going.

The newspaper dispensers-turned-pantries have their own flair: artist Arturo Pino helped repurpose the containers by painting bouquets of flowers, cans of chicken soup and a pizza-eating Statue of Liberty.

The latter image, Soto said, was deliberate – it’s meant to symbolize the right an individual has to healthy food.

“Everybody has the right to the most basic of needs, and that's food," Soto said. "Why is it there's so much need where food is concerned?”



