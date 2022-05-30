A two-day theatrical event conceived by the Tucson-based Borderlands Theater Ensemble and local residents is coming to Nogales.
“Barrio Stories Nogales,” described by organizers as a “family-focused, theater-based heritage festival,” is set to be held downtown on the first block of Morley Avenue on June 17 and 18, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day. The event is free; donations will be accepted.
The celebration of local history and heritage will feature large-scale projections of oral histories from multigenerational residents of Ambos Nogales onto Morley Avenue’s historic buildings. Meanwhile, giant puppet and shadow theater performances by local teens will highlight the history, values and traditions of Ambos Nogales.
There will also be kids’ activities, food trucks and storytelling circles. Musical performers include Renee Goust, Los Nasdrovia and Los Waldos on June 17, and The Jons, Los Velvets and Priscilla Nefftys on June 18.
Barrio Stories Nogales is the third installment in the Barrio Stories Project, a series produced by the Borderlands Theater to honor and celebrate Southern Arizona’s historic Mexican-American Barrios.
The local project began with a class at Pierson High School in which students gathered oral histories from long-time Nogales residents on both sides of the border. Lead artists gathered more oral histories, and ensemble members wrote giant puppet and shadow theatre scripts based on them.
Borderlands Theater said it also teamed up with the GEAR UP program at the Santa Cruz County’s School Superintendent’s Office to create a shadow theatre and giant puppet apprenticeship program for Nogales High School students.
Organizers are also looking for volunteers to help out with Barrio Stories Nogales, with commitments of one or two hours, plus a pre-event training. To get involved, contact Kaya Teyechea at k.teyechea@gmail.com.