The Rio Rico High School Hawk Theatre Company is set to perform the musical romantic fantasy “Beauty and the Beast,” with four shows offered over three days later this month.
“Beauty and the Beast” tells the story of Belle, a common village girl, and a cursed prince who must learn to find love as a beast.
“The stunning visuals, hard work, and dedication put in by our crews have come together to really bring this piece to life and, I assure, will make for a magical night to be remembered,” said assistant director Victoria Guzman.
Performances in the RRHS Cafetorium are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on April 15, 16 and 17. There will also be a 1:30 p.m. matinee on April 17.
Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each performance.
Tickets are $5 and are being sold in a staggered fashion, with sales underway already for family of theatre company members. School district teachers and staff can buy tickets starting April 5, and the general pubic can make purchases starting April 12.
The tickets are available online at the RRHS Arts Department event page, at the RRHS bookstore and at the door starting 30 minutes before showtime.
Audience members will be required to wear masks and seating will be limited.