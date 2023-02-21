Students in Santosh Kumar’s IB biology class at Nogales High School shared their knowledge of the subject during a recent Parent Science Night at the school’s James K. Clark Auditorium.
More than 60 parents turned out for the Feb. 13 event, which Kumar said was meant to stress the importance of parental involvement in their children’s education.
As part of the program, Emily Renteria and Kira Booker displayed an ecology-themed game showing how prey changes colors and adapts to survive against the predators in the desert. Javier Martinez helped attendees identify the plants of the local desert.
Jesus Aguilar and Obed De Lusigan used their project to explain what cancer is and what causes it, while Andrea Garcia, Sofia Pompa, Emma Lucero and Glenda Proto examined the question of why diseases like cancer and diabetes affect multiple generations of a family.
Ana Garcia and Camila Pompa looked at the role of DNA in people’s physical appearance and predisposition for disease, and Zoe Bartholomew and Rodrigo Castro conducted a live dissection of a sheep’s heart as they discussed the organ’s anatomy and the various diseases that affect it.
Two exhibits invited attendees to take a dive into the microscopic world. Nicolas Reyna and Joel Martinez comprised one team of microbiologists, and Vanya De La Cruz, Sebastian Terriquez, Mariana Gomes and Camila Arguello were the other.
Also during the event, Edmundo Chavez, Mark Alvarez and Sam Ocampo provided information on the International Baccalaureate (IB) program at NHS.
Kumar, the teacher, said he shared strategies for parents to get involved in their children’s education, such as attending parent-teacher conferences, volunteering at school events, and monitoring their children’s academic progress. He also provided tips for parents to create a supportive and nurturing environment for their children at home.
The presentation was followed by a quiz session, during which parents had to answer questions based on parental involvement in student education.