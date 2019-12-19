Nogales-based Border Patrol agents helped make Christmas merrier for 160 local children this year as part of an ongoing collaboration with the Healthy Families program at Child and Family Resources.
Each holiday season, CFR sets up an “Angel Tree” at the Nogales Station, decorated with ornaments with kids’ names and their wish list. Border Patrol volunteers then choose a child to sponsor a present for.
On Dec. 9, representatives from CFR picked up the gifts at the station and, during a present-giving event a week later, the agents “were able to hand the Christmas presents to little ones and see many happy faces with big smiles,” said Cassandra Camacho, Healthy Families program supervisor.
“We are very lucky to experience the magic of Christmas and how (Border Patrol) agents went beyond to ensure all children received a Christmas present,” she said.
This was the 21st year that local agents sponsored Healthy Families Christmas gift-giving effort, Camacho said.