Last Tuesday, members of Child and Family Resources collected 155 Christmas gifts from the Nogales Border Patrol Station to give to local children.
It was the 24th year that Nogales-based Border Patrol agents have supported CFR’s Healthy Families program through its “Angel Tree” initiative.
Each holiday season, CFR sets up Christmas tree at the Border Patrol’s Nogales Station and decorates it with ornaments that detail children’s wish list. Those working at the station then choose a child to sponsor a present for.
This year, the gifts will be given to the children during a celebration for CFR families on Dec. 13.
“We are glad to help,” said Border Patrol Agent Kenneth Gorman, adding: “It’s not for us or you guys; it’s for our kids in this community and to see those smiles!”
Cassandra Camacho, supervisor of the Healthy Families programs, praised the Border Patrol for supporting CFR’s mission to prevent child abuse, “especially during this time of the year there are higher risks.”
“I’ve answered phone calls of agents wives asking about the gifts,” Camacho said. “It’s always special to know it’s not only an agent, but how the entire family is helping out and getting involved.”
Jesus Atondo, family support specialist, expressed similar gratitude, saying: “I just wanted to mention our families really appreciate what you do.”
Child and Family Resource serves children under 5 by providing them with curriculum services, child development activities and connecting them with other local resources from the community.
They’re located at 1827 N. Mastick Way in Nogales. Learn more by calling (520) 281-9303.
(From a news release submitted by Child and Family Resources.)