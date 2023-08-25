Borderlandia, a binational organization committed to building public understanding of the borderlands, is slated to host three events in partnership with the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park.
The events will be a series of history presentations about the local area, and will take place inside the Tubac Presidio’s historic adobe schoolhouse, located at 1 Burruel St.
• The first event, titled “The First Revolution: Mexico’s War of Independence,” will be held Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. The presentation will take guests through Mexico’s narrative of its war of independence from Spain, which spanned from 1810 to 1821. The presentation will explore the origin of the war, eminent figures and far-reaching implications.
• Another presentation, titled “Beef, Wheat & Chiltepin: Sonora’s Culinary Heritage,” on Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. will focus on an interplay of how Sonora’s geography, cultures, economics and religion have shaped the Mexican state’s culinary landscape.
• Lastly, the Oct. 14 event at 10 a.m., “The Moorish Southwest: African & Arabic Influences in the Borderlands,” will uncover the African and Arabic influences upon the borderlands through Islamic Spain. The presentation will discuss the origins of cultural elements that traversed the Atlantic and still appear in today’s U.S.-Mexico borderlands.
Local historian Alex La Pierre, director of Borderlandia, will lead the presentations. The events are open for all ages. Tickets for each event cost $15. To secure a spot in one of the events, register online at TubacPresidio.org/Events, or contact the Tubac Presidio at (520) 398-2252 or coordinator@tubacpresidio.org.