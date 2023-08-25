Tubac Presidio State Historic Park
File photo

Borderlandia, a binational organization committed to building public understanding of the borderlands, is slated to host three events in partnership with the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park.

The events will be a series of history presentations about the local area, and will take place inside the Tubac Presidio’s historic adobe schoolhouse, located at 1 Burruel St.



