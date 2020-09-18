The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz County is taking its act on the road as it begins returning from a pandemic shutdown.
Every Friday afternoon, the Nogales-based club is planning to load up a mini-bus with games and head to a different neighborhood to deliver fun activities to children of all ages.
The program kicked off last Friday with a street party in front of the club at the end of Tyler Street that featured hopscotch, hula hoops, jump rope, soccer and bubbles. Participants were treated to popsicles and D.J. Lucky – real name Rene Saylor, a Boys and Girls Club alum – provided the music.
This Friday, Sept. 18, the bus will stop at the corner of Court Street and Morley Avenue to repeat the fun starting at 4 p.m. Future trips are planned to the Loma Mariposa and Las Terrazas apartments, with more to come after that. Announcements about the events and locations will be posted to the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/clubnogi.
The Boys and Girls Club is also organizing a group online chat at 4 p.m. on Thursdays for kids in grades six and up.
Vicki Barden, the club’s executive director, said the chats will involve: “Just talking with them about what they’re going through during this time and how they’re coping, and giving resources if they need resources.”
It will also give the kids a chance to connect with each other, she said.
Kids who are interested in participating can send their email address to the club bgcnogales@gmail.com and ask to be added to the invite list.
Other plans call for the club to post art and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) projects on its Facebook page for children to do at home.
The Boys and Girls Club closed its doors in the spring as the coronavirus spread in the community and schools suspended in-person instruction. Now with the virus abating and schools prepping to resume on-campus classes, the club is ramping up as well.
“We’re trying to reconnect with the kids,” Barden said of the new slate of activities. “I can’t say when we’ll open, but we’re kind of following the schools, so fingers crossed, it will be mid-to-late October.”