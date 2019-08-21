World Breastfeeding Week, an annual celebration held in more than 120 countries, saw an array of local providers team up to host an event at Community Health Services Downtown on Aug. 14.
The Women Infants and Children (WIC) program at Mariposa Community Health Center partnered with MCHC’s Maternal Child Health (MCH) and dental programs, as well as Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital and Child and Family Resources, to organize the event.
“World Breastfeeding Week 2019 is about working together to empower parents, enable breastfeeding now and for the future,” MCHC said in a news release, adding:
“The event was a great opportunity to bring expecting and breastfeeding mothers together to share their questions and experiences, and bring awareness to the benefits of breastfeeding.”
For more information on breastfeeding services or support, contact WIC at (520) 287-4994.