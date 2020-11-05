The Hilltop Gallery and Ambos Nogales Green Infrastructure Project invite local middle school students to take part in the new “The Rain and My City” art contest, which will take place later this month.
The contest aims to raise awareness on the important role of green infrastructure – such as rainwater harvesting and rain gardens – in protecting water quality and increasing flooding safety in the Ambos Nogales watershed.
“Use your imagination to create an original piece of art expressing what you see, feel or experience when it is raining in your city, school or neighborhood,” the contest invitation states.
Entries will be accepted at the Hilltop Gallery on 730 N. Hilltop Dr. from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 and 19.
The artwork will later be displayed on Nov. 21 in the Mesquite Grove outdoor classroom at Las Lagunas de Anza on Country Club Drive. The exhibit will be followed by a rain garden demonstration and a recognition ceremony, where everyone will be expected to follow safety protocols in line with the COVID-19 pandemic.
All participants will receive a certificate of participation, while three artists will win special prizes for the best artworks.
A limited number of free drawing and painting kits will be available upon request with Hilda Garcia at mhgarciaperez@colef.mx.
For more information, call Hilltop Gallery at (520) 287-5515.
Equine Voices to hold fundraiser Nov. 15
Equine Voices Rescue and Sanctuary will host its annual fundraising event on Sunday, Nov. 15 at the Tubac Golf Resort.
This year’s gathering will be a hybrid virtual and in-person event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be live music by David Rychener, a cash bar, sit-down brunch, and silent and live auctions. People not attending in person will be able to register and bid on auction items virtually.
Tickets for the in-person event are $75. To purchase tickets, or register to participate in the silent auction, go to equinevoices.home.qtego.net.
Equine Voices is a nonprofit that rescues horses from neglect, abuse, abandonment and slaughter, and the annual fall fundraiser is their major generator of donations to help meet monthly operating expenses. They’re also seeking funds to continue an expansion project that began last year, and said that this year’s event will help build a new barn, corrals, and fencing for the horses.