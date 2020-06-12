The Nogales/Santa Cruz County Public Library will hold its annual Summer Reading Program from June 18 through July 16, with a theme of “Imagine Your Story” a few changes implemented in the interest of social distancing.
Participants can enroll by phone and will receive the program’s outline and details of the activities to be completed in a reading bag handed out at the Nogales and Rio Rico libraries.
“Each week will have a different challenge, and at the end of the program, gifts and prizes will be awarded to everyone,” the library said in an announcement.
For more information, call (520) 285-5717 for Nogales or (520) 281-8067 for Rio Rico, or see nogalesaz.gov/library-department.
Historical society rummage sale is June 20
The Rio Rico Historical Society will hold its annual fundraising rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.
The event will be held indoors at the Rio Rico History Museum on the lower level of the Rio Rico Shopping Plaza at 1060 Yavapai Dr.
Only 10 people will be allowed inside at a time, and attendees will be asked to wear a mask.
Masks will be on sale for $2, which can then be deducted from a minimum rummage sale purchase of $12.
In addition, a pre-sale will be held for historical society members only from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday June 16.