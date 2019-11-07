Libraries to offer ‘Amnesty Week’
The Nogales/Santa Cruz County Public Libraries are offering an “Amnesty Week,” during which patrons can return overdue library materials without having to pay a fine.
During the week of Monday, Nov. 18 though Saturday, Nov. 30, people can return overdue materials to any of the system’s four library locations and have their fines waived, the libraries said in an announcement.
The four locations are at 518 N. Grand Ave. in Nogales; 275 Rio Rico Dr. in Rio Rico; 3147 State Route 83 in Sonoita; and 50 Bridge Road in Tubac.
For more information, call (520) 285-5717.
Ivy League Project seeks local high school students
A program that helps economically disadvantaged students apply to and attend leading universities is expanding to Santa Cruz County.
The Ivy League Project holds monthly college and career readiness meetings, and also organizes trips to the East Coast to give participating students the chance to tour top universities and colleges. All high school students are invited to participate.
Vilma Valera, a junior at Nogales High School, is organizing the project in Santa Cruz County. To learn more, contact her at (520) 839-9508 or vile3val6814@gmail.com.
Christmas village display coming to Nogales
The City of Nogales is preparing its first Christmas village display to be unveiled later this month.
The display will debut Nov. 28 at Karam Park in downtown Nogales, the city announced. It will remain in the park through Jan. 3.