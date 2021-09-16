If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Pimería Alta Historical Society is presenting a new display at its museum in Nogales to celebrate Los Días Patrias.
“Sept. 16, 1810 marks the start of Mexico’s quest for independence. Come visit our museum as we share Mexico’s dynamic history and culture with you,” the historical society said in an announcement.
The exhibit is part of the organization’s observance of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
The PAHS museum is located in the Old City Hall building at 136 N. Grand Ave. and is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday.
For more information call (520) 287-4621.
Rotary Clubs launch jacket drive
After a year’s hiatus, the Warmth from the Heart jacket drive is underway to help those in need fight off the coming cold weather.
Founded five years ago by Green Valley resident Gayle Creamer, it is back with renewed vigor. Creamer’s project originally got help from members of the Rotary Club of Green Valley, but this year all Rotary clubs along the I-19 corridor are in on the project, including Tubac, Rio Rico, Nogales and Valle Verde.
In addition to tax-deductible cash, area residents are asked to donate new and gently used coats, jackets, sweats, hoodies, sweaters and warm accessories for underserved men, women and children.
The distribution point in Santa Cruz County will be at Nogales High School, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Nov. 13.
In Nogales, the drop-off locations are:
• Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce, 123 W. Kino Park Place.
• Santa Cruz Center, 2021 N. Grand Ave.
• Nogales High School, 1905 N. Apache Blvd.
• First Bank Yuma, 825 N. Grand Ave., No. 104.
• Nogales Fire Station No. 1, 777 N. Grand Ave.
• Nogales Fire Station No. 2, 2751 N. Grand Ave.
Drop-off locations outside city limits are:
• Rio Rico Fire Station No. 1, 194 Pendleton Drive.
• Rio Rico Fire Station No. 2, 957 Calle Calabasas.
• Rio Rico Fire Station No. 3, 333 Camino Josefina.
• Tubac Fire Station, 2227 I-19 Frontage Rd.
• Tubac Post Office, 2255B I-19 Frontage Rd.
For more information, call Creamer (520) 398-9831 or Bruce Monro (520) 850-4406.