Nogales Community Development has received a $20,260 federal grant to continue providing technical assistance and training to micro-entrepreneurs.
The funds are from USDA Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program (RMAP) grants that were awarded to help three Arizona-based organizations assist rural small businesses, the USDA announced on Monday.
“The RMAP is a useful tool to help organizations create opportunities for small, rural businesses so that they can compete in the marketplace” said Jack Smith, the USDA’s Rural Development director in Arizona. “This funding will help small businesses access capital that they would not have had otherwise, generating new economic activity in rural communities.”
According to a news release, Nogales Community Development will use the funds to “provide coaching on successful business strategies as well as the tools necessary for accessing capital from Nogales Community Development Corporation’s revolving loan fund.”
Hermosa Community Fund earmarks grants for eight groups
Eight charitable organizations were selected to receive a total of $65,650 in grants during the current cycle of South32’s Hermosa Community Fund, the company announced on Tuesday.
The recipients included the Arizona Trail Association, Boys and Girls Club VIP Job Training, Family Health Care Amigos and Friends of Patagonia Pool.
Also receiving grants were the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, Patagonia Creative Arts Association, Rich River Athletic Club and the Sky Islands Tourism Association.
The South32 Hermosa Community Fund is held by the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona (CFSA) and was established in May 2019 by South32, an Australian mining firm developing a site in the Patagonia Mountains. It supports non-profit groups working to improve education, environment, health and welfare, recreation, civic enhancement, and arts, culture and history in the county.
The next grant cycle will open in January 2021. Learn more at www.cfsaz.org/south32.
Also this week, South32 announced that 40 locally owned small businesses in Santa Cruz County had received funding through a $100,000 grant program it sponsored in partnership with Local First Arizona’s Small Business Relief Fund. Learn more about that program at www.localfirstaz.com/santa-cruz-county-sbrf.