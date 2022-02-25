Nogales High School students who participated in the music festival were, from left: Natalia Sandoval (clarinet), Maria Urquidy (clarinet), Angela Cazares (clarinet), Rudy Baldenegro, Jr. (percussion), Dorian Moore (trumpet) and Freddy Alejandro (trombone).
Six members of the Nogales High School band were selected to participate in the 2022 AMEA South Central Region Honors Music Festival at Sahuarita High School on Feb. 19.
Participants were chosen based on their musical ability following an audition. They then spent two days preparing for their performance at the festival, which included more than 200 band and orchestra students from Southern Arizona high schools.
HawX finish third at state competition
The HawX dance team from Rio Rico High School came in third in the varsity hip-hop small school division last weekend at the state competition in Phoenix.
According to a social media post from RRHS Athletics, it was the HawX first time participating in the state competition. “We look forward to the program growing in the years to come,” the post said.
Scholarships available for local high school seniors
The Anne C. Stradling Equine Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications from students who attend public or parochial high school, trade school or are home-schooled in Santa Cruz County, and who will graduate in the Class of 2022.
Santa Cruz County residents who attend high school in neighboring Pima or Cochise counties are also eligible to apply.
The awards are based on scholastic achievement, financial need and extracurricular activities. Enrollment in an agricultural or related course of study is encouraged but not required.
Interested high school seniors can apply online before April 15. The number of scholarships to be awarded varies depending on available funds and number of applications received.
“We look forward to learning more about the amazing students in Santa Cruz County,” the foundation said in a news release.