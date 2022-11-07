The Nogales Public Library is inviting local teens to come and play board games next week.
The library’s new program, Teen Board Game Spot, is set to be held for the first time from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
It will feature classics like Scrabble, Monopoly and Battleship, as well as newer games such as Shot in the Dark and Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza.
The free program will be hosted by Luis Oviedo, the library’s teen services coordinator. Snacks will be provided.
For more information, contact NogalesLib@gmail.com or (520) 285-5717. The library is located at 518 North Grand Ave. in Nogales.
New director to start at Tubac Presidio on Nov. 16
The Tubac Presidio State Historic Park has a new director.
In a newsletter, the Board of the Friends of the Tubac Presidio and Museum announced that Julie Robinson will start work as park director on Nov. 16.
Robinson, a Tubac resident, most recently served as executive director of the Mission Garden, a living agricultural museum managed by Friends of Tucson’s Birthplace.
“Julie has spent much of her career working on environmental science and sustainability programs,” the board said in its newsletter. “We look forward to working with Julie and seeing what new directions we can take.”
Robinson takes over for Shannon Stone, who had been director of the Tubac park since 2017.
NPD taking part in ‘No-Shave November’
If Nogales Police Department officers and staff look a little hairier than usual this month, it’s for a good cause: they’re participating in No-Shave November, a nationwide effort to increase cancer awareness and raise funds to fight the disease.
In a post to its Facebook page, NPD said officers and staff are hoping to call attention to the importance of male cancer screenings.
According to no-shave.org, the goal of No-Shave November is “to grow awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow wild and free. Donate the money you typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives and aid those fighting the battle.”
Community members can support NPD’s participation by pledging a donation with any participating employee. For more information, contact noshave@nogalesaz.gov.
College application event set at Santa Cruz Center
Students and parents are invited to get hands-on help with financial aid and college applications during an event at the Santa Cruz Center in Nogales.
The event, sponsored by C-CREO Hub and Education Forward Arizona, is set for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Attendees are asked to bring their school transcripts and 2021 IRS tax return, if possible. For more information, call (520) 604-0969 or email sdavila@santacruzcountyaz.gov.
The Santa Cruz Center is located at 2021 North Grand Ave.
Holiday toy and food drive under way at RRFD, NSFD
Local firefighters have begun collecting holiday food and toys for the communities of the Rio Rico and Nogales Suburban fire district.
In a social media post, the Rio Rico Fire District said anyone interested in helping can drop off donations at any of the RRFD or NSFD fire stations.