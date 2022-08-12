Tumacácori National Historical Park is offering the public a chance to learn more about the invertebrates that inhabit the local ecosystem.
Two rangers will lead what the park is calling “a fun-filled expedition into the incredible world of invertebrates” on the night of Friday, Aug. 19.
The event will focus on a one-mile stretch of the Santa Cruz River that’s protected within the boundaries of the park. “The cottonwood-willow riparian forest and adjacent mesquite bosque support a large diversity of invertebrates, ranging from myriapods (centipedes/millipedes) to arachnids (spiders), to insects, and more,” TNHP said in an announcement.
To join the hike, meet the rangers at the Juan Bautista de Anza trailhead, located directly across from the Tumacácori Post Office, at 8 p.m. on Aug. 19.
“Be prepared for an approximately two mile round-trip walk, as well as extended periods of standing and observing invertebrates.” the park said. “Wear good walking shoes, bring a flashlight with a red filter, and a water bottle. Be aware that trail conditions may be slick and muddy.”
The event is free, though space is limited and participants are asked to make a reservation by calling the TNHP visitor center at (520) 377-5061.
Meeting to discuss how to sustain Tubac Presidio
An upcoming membership meeting of the Friends of the Tubac Presidio and Museum will include a discussion of how the organization can work with the state to make the park sustainable.
The group had originally planned to discuss the possibility of turning the state park over to the National Park Service. However, the organizers said state officials announced on July 27 that they wouldn’t consider such a move, and the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park will remain part of the Arizona State Parks and Trails system.
As a result, the special membership meeting set for 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, will now focus on how to collaborate with the state. It’s set to be held at the park’s 1885 Schoolhouse.
Local residents and nonmembers are welcome to attend, and no RSVP is required. Name tags will be provided at the event to differentiate members and nonmembers.
Walking tour to examine Battle of Ambos Nogales
A walking tour scheduled for the morning of Aug. 27 will relive the Battle of Ambos Nogales, fought between Mexican and U.S. forces on that date in 1918.
According to the Tubac-based organization Borderlandia, which is organizing the hike, the tour will involve crossing the border to distinct sites of significance to the clash, which came during the Mexican Revolution and resulted in numerous deaths and casualties on both sides.
The corresponding interpretation “will explore the geography, context and outcomes of this international incident,” said Alex La Pierre, the group’s co-founder.
The Aug. 27 tour is set to run 9-11 a.m. and the cost is $50. Due to the hilly terrain, the walk will be moderately strenuous. Participants should have appropriate sun and foot wear, and bring water and their passport.