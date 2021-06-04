The Pimeria Alta History Museum, which showcases the history of Nogales and the larger Pimeria Alta region, has re-opened to the public.
The museum is now open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
It’s located in the Old City Hall building at 136 N. Grand Ave.
Learn more at pimeriaaltamuseum.org.
Open mic night at Hilltop Gallery on June 9
Hilltop Gallery in Nogales is hosting an open mic night from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9.
“We are looking for performing artists to come and share their arts with the community,” the gallery said in an announcement, noting that musicians, singers, poet, writers, dancers or “performers extraordinaire” are welcome.
The event will be held on the gallery patio and refreshments will be served.