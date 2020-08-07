Meriel Yanez of Rio Rico has accepted lifetime membership in the National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS), an honor society for high-achieving first- and second-year college students with a 3.0 GPA.
Yanez is currently attending Northern Arizona University, where she is majoring in psychology and minoring in social work and Spanish.
She graduated from Rio Rico High School in 2019 and is the former battalion commander for the JROTC program at RRHS.
She is the daughter of Edgardo and Liliana Yanez.
NSCS is an interdisciplinary academic honor society that invites less than 10 percent of all eligible students nationwide to join its ranks each year. It is made up of scholars from two-year, four-year and online institutions.
Hilltop Gallery seeks entries for exhibit
Hilltop Art Gallery in Nogales will host a Corona Art Exhibit later this month to highlight work done by at-home artists during the summer of 2020.
Everyone is invited to bring a piece of their art – painting, drawing, weaving, sculpture, sewing, carving, knitting, flowers, quilts etc. – to the gallery from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 12-14 or Aug. 17-20 to enter the “casual display” in the Main Gallery at no cost.
Entry forms will be available at the gallery at the time of entry, and the exhibit will go on display Aug. 24-31.
Paintings can be framed or unframed, as long as there is a wire on the back for hanging. Drawings should be matted or able to be pinned up. Sewing and quilts will be pinned up, and sculptures should be able to stand securely.
The gallery is located at 730 Hilltop Drive, just east of Sage and Marina streets. Call (520) 287-5515 or (520) 604-8730 for information.
Hilltop Gallery asks artists and art viewers to wear masks and practice social distancing.