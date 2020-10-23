The Rio Rico Historical Society has a new display at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, where models depict the Calabasas Town Site at its heyday in 1882 and maps and informational posters recount the history of the boom town that pre-dated present day Rio Rico.
The models of the Hotel Santa Rita, saloon and train depot had previously been part of an eight-by-eight-foot diorama that had been been on display at the Rio Rico History Museum since early 2018. But they were moved to Tubac for display in a large display case at the park in September after the historical society was forced to vacate the museum’s location in the Rio Rico Plaza.
The Tubac Presidio State Historic Park is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. An event to officially mark the opening of the Calabasas Town Site exhibit at the park is pending.
Trick-or-treating planned at Nogales library
The City of Nogales says it will host trick-or-treating on Friday, Oct. 30 at the Nogales-Rochlin Public Library, 516 N. Grand Ave.
The festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day and children must come in costume to participate, the city said in an announcement posted to its Facebook page. The best costume will win a special prize.
Call (520) 285-5717 for more information.
Rabies clinics on tap in Santa Cruz County
The Santa Cruz County government is planning a series of rabies clinics starting at the end of the month.
The cost is $10 per pet. Animals must be leashed or confined, and their owners must wear face masks, the county said in an announcement posted to its Facebook page. The schedule is as follows:
- Oct. 31, 9-11 a.m., Tubac Community Center, Bridge Road.
- Nov. 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., City of Nogales Public Works Department, Hohokam Drive.
- Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Rio Rico Fitness Center, Avenida Coatimundi off Pendleton Drive.
- Nov. 21, 9-11 a.m., Patagonia Town Park.
- Nov. 21, 1-3 p.m., Sonoita Fairgrounds.